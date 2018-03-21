NFL Rumors 2018: Seattle Seahawks ‘The Better Choice’ For Terrelle Pryor Because Of Russell Wilson, Per ‘BR’

Richard Janvrin of 'Bleacher Report' believes Terrelle Pryor should sign with the Seattle Seahawks instead of the New York Jets.

Terrelle Pryor is coming off a disappointing season, but he is still getting the attention of teams in need of a wide receiver for the 2018 NFL season. Pryor has received calls from several teams, and is expected to make a decision in the coming days.

The Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets are among the teams that are being linked to the 28-year-old free agent. Pryor is expected to consider all options, as he is aiming to prove that he can still contribute a lot for any team in the league. If he wants to bounce back, Richard Janvrin of Bleacher Report believes he should go to Seattle.

Pryor played nine games with the Washington Redskins last season. He was expected to make an impact in Washington after having the best season of his career in 2016, when he tallied 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns. However, he failed to live up to expectations for the Redskins, catching just 20 passes for 240 yards with a touchdown.

In order to bounce back, Pryor needs to get a starting role, and both the Seahawks and the Jets have room for him. But according to Janvrin, the Seahawks are the “better choice” for the former Ohio State standout. Janvrin believes that playing with quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Doug Baldwin could do wonders for Pryor because there will be less pressure on his shoulders.

It is also worth noting that Wilson is expected to welcome Pryor in Seattle with open arms. In fact, the veteran quarterback is recruiting him hard, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. While the Jets could also offer an enticing deal and role, Janvrin believes that the “extra courting from Wilson” could be the deciding factor for Pryor.

Former #Redskins and #Browns WR Terrelle Pryor is visiting the #Seahawks tomorrow, source said. And QB Russell Wilson is recruiting him hard. Will be interesting to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2018

All is not lost for Pryor, as it could only take one team to trust him to gain his confidence back. According to Todd Vanderberg of 12th Man Rising, Pryor “will be better” in 2018. He pointed out that the Pennsylvania native just looked bad because he played hurt in all but one game. During their opener last season, he caught 11 passes for 66 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he went on a downward spiral after hurting his ankle in their next game.