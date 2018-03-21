‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday March 22: More Violence As Jack Loses Temper, Nick Makes Amends

Brother or not, Ashley takes action against Jack, however he lets his temper get the better of him.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 22, reveal that more violence is to follow after the harrowing scenes of J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) choking Victoria (Amelia Heinle) earlier this week. While Y&R explores the intimate horror of domestic violence, it seems as if other tempers will also flare in Genoa City. According to Young and the Restless spoilers, via TV Guide, Jack will also have a fit of rage. Jack is feeling the pressure now that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has decided that she will legally pursue him for defamation of character.

Not only does Jack have Ashley to contend with, but Victor (Eric Braeden) will also take a dig at Jack. Victoria and Jack worked together to ruin Ashley’s reputation at Newman’s Enterprises. Jack thought Ashley would be at his door begging for her job back, but now he is the one in the beggar’s position. Young and the Restless spoilers, via the CBSpromo photos, show Jack being held back by Arturo (Jason Canela) as he tries to break free to start a physical fight. Of course, Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) infidelity was also exposed the previous day, and when Jack finds out that Nikki has also rejected him in the secret lovers department, he may also feel like licking his wounds.

As far as Ashley is concerned, Jack inflicted irreparable harm to her reputation. She used to have powerful positions in Jabot, and likewise at Newman Enterprises. Thanks to Jack, her integrity and honesty is being questioned in business circles and she need to have the court’s confirmation that she is innocent of all insider trader allegations. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack never saw his sister taking such a firm stand, especially since he thought that they were bonding over their mother Dina (Marla Adams).

Young and the Restless spoilers also indicate that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will try to make amends. Ever since Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) left him, Nick has let common sense get the better of him. At least two ladies are mad with him at the moment. Nikki is furious because he doesn’t like the fact that his mother has picked up a boy toy, and Sharon (Sharon Case) is acting strangely ever since Mariah (Camryn Grimes) opened a can of worms by saying that she was falling in love with her ex-husband again. However, it seems as if Nick will only make things worse when he tries to make things better, according to She Knows Soaps.