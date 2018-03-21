More Legal Problems For President Trump As Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, And Summer Zervos Go After Him

Donald Trump's legal woes mount as Summer Zervos joins Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in suing the president over affairs and sexual assault allegations.

President Donald Trump is facing growing legal woes as women who accuse him of infidelity and sexual assault are taking their cases to court. As reported by USA Today at least 19 women have made allegations that they had sexual affairs with Trump. Some, like adult movie star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, claim to have had consensual sexual relations with Donald Trump shortly after he married his current wife, First Lady Melania Trump. Both women claim that they were paid to keep details of their alleged affairs with Trump secret.

As reported by the Inquisitr earlier this week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller is believed to be investigating whether the payment to Stormy Daniels broke election rules. That payment was allegedly made just days before the 2016 presidential election by Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. It has been widely reported that Cohen has admitted making the payment to Daniels through a company created specifically for that purpose.

Daniels is just one of the women who is resorting to the courts to overturn the non-disclosure agreements they allegedly signed to cover up affairs with President Trump.

Former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal alleges that she had a sexual affair with Donald Trump in 2006. As reported by CBS, like Stormy Daniels, McDougal claims to have been paid $150,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement at the height of Trump’s 2016 election campaign. Also like Daniels, McDougal is now resorting to the courts to have that agreement overturned.

Karen McDougal. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

McDougal alleges that her own lawyer colluded with media giant AMI and Trump’s associates, including lawyer Michael Cohen, to effectively bury her story. McDougal, alleges that she was caught in a so-called “catch and kill” contract. McDougal claims AMI bought the exclusive rights to her story and then squashed it to protect Trump from negative publicity.

Summer Zervos Goes After Donald Trump In The Courts

Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal are probably the most high-profile of the women chasing Donald Trump in the courts, but former The Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos is also suing him. As reported by ABC, Zervos claims that Trump kissed her, groped her breast and pressed his genitals against her when she approached him for advice after she appeared on The Apprentice. Zervos is now suing Trump in a defamation lawsuit, she claims that she was defamed by Trump whilst he was on the campaign trail.

Trump has been trying to have the case by Zervos dismissed but suffered a blow yesterday when Manhattan Judge Jennifer Schecter refused to dismiss the case. Schecter made it clear that President Trump is not protected by the Supremacy Clause for actions that bear no relation to his role as President of the United States.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

These three women are far from the only people claiming affairs or sexual assault by Donald Trump. Another adult movie star, Jessica Drake claims to have been sexually assaulted by Trump and offered $10,000 to have sex with him. Drake claims that she too has signed a non-disclosure agreement.

At least six contestants at Trump’s beauty pageants claim to have been sexually assaulted by him. Former Trump employees, and even journalist Natasha Stoynoff, take the number of those accusing Trump of sexual misconduct to a total of 19.