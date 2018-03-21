The 'Last Week Tonight' Host's successful trolling of Vice President Mike Pence is moving up the Amazon charts

What started as a lark is now becoming the prize bunny for Last Week Tonight host John Oliver. Oliver and his staff wrote the picture book, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo in order to troll a book by the family of Vice President Mike Pence called Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President, but now the John Oliver story of a gay bunny is hopping leaps and bounds over the book written by Mike Pence’s daughter, Charlotte Pence, and illustrated by the Second Lady Karen Pence.

John Oliver’s Attempt To Troll Mike Pence Is Now An Amazon Success

Vanity Fair says that Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo is not only outselling the Pence book in hardback, but also in the Kindle edition and in the audiobook. The Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo audiobook, featuring the voices of Jim Parsons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jeff Garlin, Ellie Kemper, John Lithgow, Jack McBrayer, and RuPaul, is also Audible’s current No. 1 best-seller.

But while the Pence book tells the story of a day in the life of VP Mike Pence, The Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo tells the story of a young rabbit named Marlon who falls in love with a “dashing” male rabbit named Wesley, defying those who don’t believe same-sex bunnies should love each other. Oliver’s book believes that same-sex bunnies should be able to marry, defying the Pence philosophy against gay marriage.

In John Oliver’s Story, He Makes Marlon Bundo, The Pence Family Bunny, Gay

But the irony of the whole situation is that John Oliver and the cast of Last Week Tonight only wrote the book to tick off Mike Pence due to his anti-gay stance. And to further anger the Pence family, John Oliver put his children’s bunny book up for sale a day before the Pence project. Both books have their proceed going to charity (the Pence family’s are going to A21, which works to end human trafficking, and Tracy’s Kids, an art-therapy program for children with cancer, while Last Week Tonight chose the L.G.B.T.Q.-friendly Trevor Project and AIDS United).

On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver plugged his book about Marlon Bundo, the gay bunny.

“Please, buy it for your children, buy it for any child you know, or just buy it because you know it would annoy Mike Pence. You would be doing a nice thing in a really di**ish way, and isn’t that the dream at the end of the day?”

But while John Oliver thought he was punking Mike Pence, he was pleasantly surprised when he found out that his book, A Day In the Life of Marlon Bundo, was a hit, says the Huffington Post. Oliver went on Ellen to share his elation that his version of the Marlon Bundo story is topping the charts. He explained that his two-year-old son Hudson was his inspiration.

John Oliver Told Ellen DeGeneres That He Was Shocked His Story Of The Pence Bunny Was A Success

“Part of the reason for writing this book was so that I could read something to him which paints the world in the light that you want it to be rather than the way that it’s currently being painted doesn’t really understand what’s happening in the world ― long may that continue.”

A second printing of A Day In the Life of Marlon Bundo is already underway after the first run sold out on Amazon, while the Pence book is still available on Amazon.