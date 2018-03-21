Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Talk Babies On ‘Counting On’: ‘That’s A Litter’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were questioned about their family plans on 'Counting On.'

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were asked about their baby plans yet again during the most recent episode of Counting On. As reported by People, Jinger is currently pregnant with her first child. However, she and Jeremy hadn’t yet broken the news to her family when the episode was filmed. This didn’t stop Jeremy from pretending that he was about to make their baby announcement without any bells and whistles, like a big family meeting or a bunch of balloons.

According to the Duggar Family Blog, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s latest Counting On storyline was mostly centered on their efforts to roast coffee beans. The Laredo, Texas residents were unable to attend Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party back in Arkansas, and they also missed out on getting to celebrate Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s baby announcement with the rest of the family. Instead, they found out that they were about to get another niece or nephew via video chat. This revelation prompted a discussion about Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s own baby plans.

A Counting On producer kicked things off by asking the couple if they were going to start a family in the near future. Jinger let her husband do the talking.

“Yeah, we’ll see what the Lord does,” Jeremy responded.

The producer tried to press the Duggar husband and his wife to say more about the topic by asking the couple if they currently had any news to share. Jeremy began acting nervous, and he took a deep breath before turning toward Jinger.

“Do you want to tell them?” he asked his wife.

However, Jinger kept her lips sealed. She simply smiled at her husband and continued to stare at him.

“I’ll tell them. Quintituplets,” Jeremy continued. “That’s 15 for you uneducated folks — quintituplets.”

Jinger Duggar giggled in response to Jeremy’s joke, but she also looked a bit horrified by the idea of having that many babies all at once.

“That’s a litter,” she said.

According the Collins English Dictionary, the correct term for a group of 15 babies is actually quindecaplets. Jinger probably doesn’t have to worry about ever getting pregnant with this many babies at once because there’s only one known case of such an occurrence. In 1971, a doctor in Rome reported that he had removed 15 fetuses from the womb of a 35-year-old woman. According to BBC News, she had used fertility drugs. “Octomom” Nadya Suleman currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most babies delivered at a single birth to survive. Her eight children were conceived using In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Jinger Duggar only references one baby in her Instagram updates on her pregnancy, so it’s unlikely that she’s carrying multiples of any number. It’s also unlikely that she knew that she was pregnant at the time the March 19 episode of Counting On was filmed. If her scenes were filmed concurrently with the other events depicted, this places the date they took place around the end of July 2017. This is when Joseph and Kendra had their joint bachelor/bachelorette party.

On Sunday, Jinger revealed that she was 22 weeks into her pregnancy. This places her due date sometime around July 22, 2018. According to the BabyMed pregnancy calculator, her baby was likely conceived in late October 2017, months after the Counting On episode was filmed. The earliest she could have learned that she was expecting was in November 2017.

Even though TLC used Jeremy’s pregnancy fake-out in its promo for the current season of Counting On, it’s looking highly likely that fans will have to wait until next season to see Jinger and Jeremy make their real baby announcement to their families. Next Monday’s episode will be the season finale, and it will focus on Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s September 8, 2017 wedding.