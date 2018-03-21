Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle To Have Emojis Like Kim Kardashian’s, Reports ‘TMZ’

A tech company has reportedly obtained trademarks to 'KateMojis' and 'MeghanMojis.'

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are said to be getting their own “royal emoji” line, just like Kim Kardashian’s famous Kimojis! According to a report by TMZ, a tech company called DRKHORS has filed the legal paperwork to immortalize the soon-to-be royal sisters-in-law as fun and cute emojis.

According to TMZ, the two sets of emojis will be different. Kate Middleton’s line, or the KateMojis, will reportedly focus on the Duchess of Cambridge and her growing family. The Meghan Markle collection, or the MeghanMojis, will focus on the 36-year-old former Hollywood actress’ love story with Prince Harry.

The tech company’s website has already posted a few prototypes of the fun images. There’s a drawing of Kate Middleton sipping from a wine glass and another one that’s more glamorous, showing the Duchess in a black gown and jewels.

Kate’s famous sister, Pippa Middleton, also makes it into the KateMoji collection. Pippa’s famous photo as Kate’s maid of honor in her 2011 royal wedding is made into a funny sketch, with the line, “Does my bum look good in this?”

Meanwhile, the MeghanMojis include a sketch of Meghan Markle dressed in a matching blazer and shorts from one of Meghan’s more prominent outfits back when she was still an actress. There’s also a text that reads, “American princess.”

The future sisters-in-law during their first public appearance together on December 25, 2017. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

According to the company’s website, the emojis will be available in May, just in time for the royal wedding craze. The collections are said to be sold at $1.99 each.

Kensington Palace has not commented on the graphics. It is unclear if members of the royal family will take a liking to Kate’s and Meghan’s emojis. However, back in December of 2017, a source revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “big texters.” According to E! News, the royal couple kept their long-distance love affair strong by texts and FaceTime. The two are even said to be fond of using GIFs and emojis.

“Both Harry and Meghan are ‘big texters’ and that Harry loves to use an emoji or gif. They also FaceTime ‘every day when they’re apart’ and it’s said to have ‘played a huge role in their relationship.”

The emojis are among the memorabilia expected to be created ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. The two will be wed on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.