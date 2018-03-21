Nude NFL Player Zay Jones Arrested: Buffalo Bills’ Wide Receiver Grappled His Brother Naked, ‘TMZ’ Reports

Buffalo Bills player Zay Jones had a bizarre encounter with the police after he was arrested while naked in Los Angeles on Monday evening, according to 'TMZ.'

The world of American football was disturbed on Tuesday after reports of a commotion involving the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver emerged. According to TMZ, the 22-year-old Texas native was caught in a bizarre situation where he ended up getting arrested while in the nude.

Based on the report, Zay and Cayleb, who also plays in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings, had an argument late on Monday which later developed into a physical altercation that was caught on camera.

In the clip obtained by TMZ Sports, the two appeared to be wrestling each other while they were at an apartment in L.A. which was the least interesting part of it all. As it turned out, Zay was stark naked during the entire time.

The 22-year-old Buffalo Bills player then rushed towards an apartment which turned out to be owned by Cayleb’s girlfriend, who was later featured in the footage screaming after seeing a nude Zay Jones.

Citing witness accounts of the incident, TMZ said that the younger NFL player was trying to jump out of a window from the 30th floor of the apartment building while yelling, “I’m going to fight for Jesus.”

The outlet also revealed that the 25-year-old Minnesota Vikings wide receiver was trying to stop his brother from leaping from the high-rise establishment.

At one point, Zay escaped from his brother and ran out of the building into a public balcony area where he tried to squeeze through a hole he made by kicking the glass of a window in the place. Based on images shared by the outlet, the 22-year-old NFL player appeared to have been injured from the attempt as bloody shards of glass are scattered all over the floor.

After things have calmed down, a nude Zay Jones was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for felony vandalism.

Speaking to Buffalo News, the Buffalo Bills issued a statement regarding the incident, saying that they have yet to verify what really happened and refused to give any further comments until they do so.

“We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones,” said a rep for the team.