‘The Young And The Restless’: JT Grabs Victoria’s Throat, Ashley Wants To Be COO

JT turns physical after a heated argument with Victoria. Meanwhile, Ashley tells Victor she wants to be the new COO of Newman Enterprises.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and JT’s (Thad Luckinbell) relationship hits a snag, The Young and the Restless spoilers via Soaps.com reveal. When JT got home, he receives the notice of his custody hearing. Already pissed, Billy (Jason Thompson) arrives and they started a verbal sparring. JT tells Billy is holding Victoria back, and Billy, spotting the custody letter, retaliate by wondering how bad of a father he is.

Victoria arrives, and when Billy has already left, they started to complain about their recent situations. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) earlier lectured JT and JT turned the blame to Victoria for letting her family influence her opinion about him. JT believes Victor (Eric Braeden) is after him to make him look like a loser, but Victoria tells him he’s just acting like a pathetic loser, The Young and the Restless spoilers said.

JT won’t let her have the last word. He showered her with insults about failing at work, being a bad mother and having problems with her father. This later led to JT grabbing Victoria by the throat, pushing her to the wall, and then punching the wall.

Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless today, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) tells Victor she wants to be the company’s new COO now that Victoria has been demoted. However, Victor does not want to go that far given the recent bad publicity of Newman Enterprises. Victor only reassures Ashley that she and Victoria will get to work together and Vikki will be answering to her.

Later at the Club, Ashley and Victoria bumped into each other. Ashley boasts that Vikki’s going to be answering to her. Victoria wonders why Ashley left Jabot and tells her she’s watching Ashley.

Meanwhile, Victor has called his people. He wants to know who JT is working for. He has a camera placed in his safe so he saw when JT cracked it and took a key. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor is planning to set a trap.

