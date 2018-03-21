Blake Shelton Doesn’t Know Gwen Stefani’s Most Popular Song, Jokes About Relationship Being In Trouble

Despite being head over heels in love with Gwen Stefani, Blake apparently isn't familiar with her music!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance is going strong, but the country superstar may be in sleeping on the couch after his Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance on Monday. Blake, who was on the talk show to promote his new album “Texoma Shore,” played a hilarious game of “Name That Song” with host Jimmy Fallon. Unfortunately, as Billboard reported, Blake embarrassingly failed to recognize one of his girlfriend’s biggest hits!

To be fair to Blake Shelton, Jimmy Fallon did make it hard for him to guess most of the tunes. The host had his band play the songs only one instrument at a time. Blake also missed out on other songs, even popular country hits such as Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” However, when the band started to play Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” for more than 20 seconds, the crowd went wild when it was apparent that Blake didn’t know the pop song.

“Blake is in a lot of trouble right now!” host Jimmy Fallon laughed as Blake sat on the floor in embarrassment.

“I came to this show to promote my album and I am losing everything! Everything in my life!” Blake Shelton exclaimed.

“Hollaback Girl,” released in 2005, was part of Gwen Stefani’s first solo album. It was an instant hit, peaking at number one in various charts across the globe. Realizing his blunder, Blake Shelton joked that this might be the thing that ends their rock-solid relationship.

“My girlfriend is going to break up with me because of this show!”

Despite his gaffe, Blake Shelton couldn’t stop gushing about his romance with Gwen Stefani. In another interview with Today, the 41-year-old Voice coach professed his love for his superstar girlfriend and said that Gwen is “the greatest.”

“How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest,” Blake reportedly told hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, as reported by E! Online.

The hosts also teased Blake that he now has kids, being a father figure to Gwen’s three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, four. The singer said that while he didn’t expect to be raising children at this point in his life, he definitely loves being around Gwen’s sons.

“At this point in my life, I kind of put that—well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be—and then all of a sudden it happens one way or another, and I’m like, wow, I really missed out on a lot,” Blake said.

“Having them around is, I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

Blake and Gwen first got together romantically on the set of The Voice in late 2015, after their respective divorces. Since then, the two have been almost inseparable despite their busy schedules. Blake Shelton is currently coaching his 14th season of The Voice on NBC with Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson.

Watch the hilarious “Name That Song” challenge with Blake Shelton below.