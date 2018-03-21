Caitlyn Jenner Scared Of Losing Her Nose After Skin Cancer Removed

Caitlyn Jenner recently shared a photo on Instagram with a red scab covering the tip of her nose. According to Today, the former Olympic athlete is sharing evidence of her own sun damage to urge fans to wear sunscreen. The reality TV star disclosed to fans that she recently removed some skin from her nose. “I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose. PSA — always wear your sunblock!” According to People, Jenner had a cancerous basal cell carcinoma removed from her nose. The report says it is a common form of skin cancer that is often treated with prescription creams, or, in some cases, surgery.

According to Mayo Clinic, a basal cell carcinoma “appears as a waxy bump” and they tend to occur on skin that is “often exposed to the sun, such as your face and neck.” The lesions often reoccur in the same spot, according to reports. Radar Online reports that “Caitlyn’s biggest fear is that she will lose her nose.” The former Olympic gold medal winner is concerned that the lesions on the skin of her nose may spread. Jenner is afraid that more skin might be taken off, according to the report.

Radar Online reports that “She’s been having a breakdown about it” and even talking about dying. Jenner’s numerous plastic surgeries on her nose over the years seems to have made no difference, according to the report. The report says that Jenner has been using her recent health condition to seek attention from the Kardashian clan.” She’s taking desperate measures and calling everyone about needing to spend time with her because she doesn’t know what’s going to happen with her health.”

The report alleges that the TV personality isn’t the only one to have shared photos of damaged skin on social media. Hugh Jackman has shared photos of lesions on his nose caused by reoccurring basal cell carcinomas. Caitlyn Jenner first removed a chunk of tissue from her nose after skin cancer was detected in September 2013 before her transition. According to Today, though the lesions can be treated if detected early enough, doctors advise people to wear sunscreen. There is a tendency for the skin cancer to re-emerge if unchecked, so doctors advise to go for regular checkups.