Lakers Rumors: Julius Randle To Hit ‘Healthy’ Free Agency Market, Four Teams Interested Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Four NBA teams are rumored to be interested in acquiring the former Kentucky standout via free agency, according to 'Bleacher Report.'

With all eyes and ears drawn to the Los Angeles Lakers possibly signing LeBron James and Paul George, it is possible to miss that young star Julius Randle is also set to enter free agency this summer. According to Bleacher Report, Randle is “in for a healthy market” as there are four teams rumored to be eyeing the fourth-year big man.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling indicated that Randle’s latest remarkable performances have made him a hot target for interested teams that are hoping the Lakers would overlook him this coming offseason.

The reporter said the former Kentucky standout is bound to receive offers from four other teams aside from the Lakers. He cited ESPN’s Bobby Marks as reporting that the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, and Sacramento Kings are all planning to pursue Randle as soon as he hits restricted free agency in July.

Randle is a Dallas native and there are rumors that the Mavericks have the highest chance of landing the 23-year-old forward should the Lakers decide to let him go this summer.

According to Roling, Marks said that Randle should receive an offer “something in the neighborhood of $56 million over four years,” a contract that the Lakers may not be able to give if the Hollywood squad successfully signs both James and George to max deals.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle dunks over two Atlanta Hawks defenders. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

As for Randle, the seventh overall pick of the 2014 draft said that he “wants to remain a Laker,” but he would be ready to do “what is best for the family” if another team would give him a better offer moving forward.

“It would be tough to say no to L.A., honestly. It is the place that drafted me. I would love to be here. I have to do what is best for the family and hopefully, they want me here as well.”

Randle said that he is confident of his place in the NBA, “whether it was here [L.A.] or not,” and that thought brings him a “sense of calmness” amidst all the rumors surrounding him.

Meanwhile, Mavericks beat writer Eddie Sefko said in an interview with SportsDay that Randle’s recent impressive displays may have lowered Dallas’ chances of snagging Randle this summer. This would be especially true if the Lakers fail to get LeBron from Cleveland as the team will then have more than enough cap space to retain Randle, the writer said.