‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Wed., March 21: Vivian Cautions Sonny, Eli Supportive, Gabi Preps For Trial

Vivian Alamain issues a warning to Sonny Kiriakis. Eli Grant supports Gabi Hernandez as she mentally prepares to go on trial for Andre DiMera's murder.

Days of our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, March 21, reveal there are two big storylines. Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) gives Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) a warning. Plus, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) supports Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) as she gets ready to go on trial, SoapCentral reported.

Vivian returned to Salem with shocking news. She has a son with Stefan DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo,) who is named Stefan (Tyler Christopher). However, she hasn’t just been focused on the DiMera family and business. She has also been paying a few visits to the Kiriakis mansion, which hasn’t turned out too well for her.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that on Wednesday, Vivian will give Sonny a warning. Details were not released, so it could have to do with several different plots. It could be a threat since Sonny is related to Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Or, she might try to manipulate the young man since his divorce from Will Horton (Chandler Massey) was just finalized.

DOOL spoilers from She Knows confirm that Eli will continue to support Gabi Hernandez. Accused of killing Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), she goes on trial this week. Even though she is innocent, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will have a hard time proving it. As fans know, “Gabigail” (Marci Miller), one of Abby’s multiple personalities, actually committed the crime.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi will do her best to mentally prepare for the trial. There is a lot of emotion involved. It just doesn’t have to do with her being falsely accused. She was arrested by Lani Price (Sal Stowers), who slept with Eli Grant. It just so happens that Lani’s boyfriend, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) used to date Gabi. It is a twisted, complicated web, and there are more secrets, too.

It is confirmed that later in the week, Lani will be questioned on the stand by Justin. She eventually blurts out that she slept with Eli. It throws the entire courtroom into chaos. It also makes JJ wonder if the baby is really his, or if it could belong to Eli.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.