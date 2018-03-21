Watch Rockets Vs. Trail Blazers 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Two of the best teams in the Western Conference go head to head on Tuesday night.

A huge game looms on tonight’s NBA schedule as the Rockets vs. Trail Blazers live streaming online and televised matchup will take place. The two teams are among the best of the best in the Western Conference and the entire NBA right now, with Portland surprising people with their recent surge. The Trail Blazers have won an impressive 13 straight games, including a recent showdown against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, tonight gives them a bigger test in James Harden and Houston. Here’s the latest game preview with the points spread, total, start time, TV channel, and how to watch the Rockets vs. Trail Blazers live streaming online.

As ESPN reported earlier, the Houston Rockets enter this road game with a 56-14 overall record, which is the best in the league. However, no team has been hotter than the Portland Trail Blazers (44-26) right now, winners of 13 in a row. It’s mentioned that the last time Portland was this hot was 10 years ago. Back then, they had Nate McMillan as their coach along with sophomore stars LaMarcus Aldridge and Brandon Roy. Now the team is much different with stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who have helped propel them on this latest streak. The team has won 18 of their last 19 at home.

Regular season games don't get much bigger… https://t.co/w0hyoof29n — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 20, 2018

If any team is capable of ending their streak, though, it would seem to be James Harden, Chris Paul, and the Houston Rockets. While their latest win streak is just five games, they have won 22 of their last 23 games, making them one of the toughest teams to defeat in the league. Their last loss came by just three points at the hands of the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors. Since then, they’ve defeated their opponents by about 12 points per game, including a 16-point win against the San Antonio Spurs.

For tonight’s favorite to win, the Odds Shark consensus still has the Trail Blazers favored by four or 4.5 points on the spread. On the money line, the home team ranges from -190 to -210 while the visitors range from +165 to +175 underdogs. For the over/under bettors, the latest total was 218 points for the complete game in Portland. Houston is second-best in the league in scoring with 113.6 ppg, while the Blazers are averaging 106 points per game, good for 15th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are a perfect 10-0 against the spread over their last 10 games, but they’re just 4-6 in their last 10 meetings with Houston, straight-up. For the over/under, the trends point towards the total going under as suggested by five of the last seven home games for Portland doing so, as well as in four of the last five Rockets’ away games.

???? Highlights from the 13th victory of our second-longest winning streak in franchise history ???? pic.twitter.com/YCKxxYKDKe — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 19, 2018

Tuesday night’s Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled for a 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live televised coverage of this game will be done nationally via the TNT channel. Cable and satellite subscribers with TNT, as part of their service, can see the game live streaming through the TNT Drama website or any compatible apps. There’s also the TNT Overtime feed via the NBA website or apps which may have the game feed for free.

For viewers without cable or satellite who want to watch the Rockets vs. Trail Blazers live streaming online, the next option is a channel streaming service. Among these are Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV. Each of these services has different monthly prices and packages as well as possible free trial offers. Visit any specific service’s website for more details on how to sign up and watch the game live streaming online tonight.