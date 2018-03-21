‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Dishes Wild Details About Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin

Briana is slamming Javi now that they have split.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is dishing some details about her relationship with Javi Marroquin, as well as his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. The couple, who broke up earlier this year, seem to be in a war of words at the moment as they move on from the rocky romance.

According to a March 20 report by Radar Online, Briana DeJesus claims that she was shocked to find out that Javi Marroquin was trying to get back together with Kailyn Lowry while also beginning a relationship with her. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she had “no idea” Javi had betrayed her in such a way.

Briana DeJesus also told the website that once she started dating Javi Marroquin she would get text messages from Kailyn Lowry. The newest member of the Teen Mom 2 cast insists that Lowry’s messages were an effort to warn her about Marroquin’s lies. Briana says that Kail would reach out to her and tell her that Javi was lying to her, and that she never understood what Kailyn meant until now.

Briana also went on to say that being in a relationship with Javi was very “stressful” and that she’s happy now that she is no longer dating him. In the past, DeJesus has revealed that she and Marroquin split for multiple reasons. However, she cited the fact that she planned to have plastic surgery as well as her unwillingness to move to Delaware with Javi as the two main factors in their split.

As for the Teen Mom 2 dad reuniting his other ex-girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, Briana DeJesus says she’s not surprised by how quickly he’s moved on. Briana states that Javi “needs somebody at all times,” and that if he’s not in a relationship he’ll go out seeking one, but she’s glad that she’s not falling in to his “trap” any longer.

The Teen Mom 2 star also shockingly revealed that she believes Javi Marroquin was only in a relationship with her in hopes of getting more camera time on the show, and that he was “playing both sides of the fence” when it came to her and Kailyn Lowry. “It will definitely come out at the reunion. He has to get put in his place. I’m excited now,” Briana said.

Teen Mom 2 will return with brand new episodes on MTV later this year.