Selena Gomez Set To Confront Justin Bieber After Being Spotted With Baskin Champion, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Selena Gomez is reportedly going to discuss with Justin Bieber the status of their relationship after the latter was spotted hanging out with Baskin Champion.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship appeared to be heading in the right direction up until the latter was spotted hanging out with Baskin Champion at Craig David’s concert on Tuesday night. The “What Do You Mean” crooner’s outing with the hot blonde led everyone to believe that he has not changed his bad boy ways at all. And just like everyone else, a new report claimed that the “Same Old Love” singer is confused with the status of her relationship with the Biebs and she’s ready to confront him about what’s going on.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 25-year-old singer and actress is set to confront Justin Bieber after he was spotted with the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie. In fact, the insider revealed that Selena Gomez is quickly heading back home from Australia to clarify things with the “Love Yourself” chart topper.

“She is getting on a plane now, headed back stateside after working on herself in Australia for the week,” the source told the site exclusively. “Selena is hurt and disappointed after seeing Justin with another woman, and she felt the need to run home immediately.”

When Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber rekindled their friendship and romance last year, many thought that it was finally the reunion that every Jelena fan have ever hoped for. The on-and-off couple has definitely matured from their first romance, and it appeared that they were finally getting back together for good since they still fall into each other’s arms after all these years.

However, just like their previous reconciliations, their recent one ended up the same way. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber eventually took a break from each other but no one expected for the 24-year-old singer to move on so quickly with Baskin Champion.

Before the dating rumor gets out of hand, the site noted that Justin Bieber and Baskin Champion have been good friends for a while. The sister of the 22-year-old model and former Miss Alabama Teen USA is dating the singer’s friend, Patrick Schwarzenegger, so seeing them together is not really a big deal.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 8, 2018 at 10:49pm PST

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have yet to comment on the issue.