‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Marvel Ready To Kill Anyone, Iron Man And Captain America Not Off The Hook

'Avengers: Infinity War' could possibly be the end of Iron Man And Captain America.

After the Avengers: Infinity War trailer was released back in November, many have noticed Robert Downey Jr.’s character, Tony Stark aka Iron Man, appear to be dealing with something big. Some even believed that this could be the end of everybody’s favorite genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist. However, it could also be possible that Captain America will be the one who’s going to face death in the upcoming installment.

Kevin Feige is not keen on keeping all of the main characters as he already made it clear that anything is possible, and killing anyone off is part of the deal. In fact, the Marvel Studios boss has previously confirmed that some characters will bid their farewell in the next two Avengers films.

Fans have started to cross their fingers for their favorite characters, especially Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America, to survive in Avengers: Infinity War. Unfortunately, by the way Kevin Feige put it, these two beloved superheroes are certainly not exempted from the chopping block.

In fact, one of the film’s writers, Christopher Markus, shared to the Toronto Sun that Marvel did not put any limitations as to who he and his co-writer Stephen McFeely can kill off from the films. He added that a major character is definitely not off the hook.

“If there’s a good story reason for it they were open to anything,” he said. “We didn’t want to cut off a flower just as it’s beginning to bloom. But a nice big flower? Maybe.”

As if that’s not enough, Robert Downey Jr. has been hinting that he’s already done playing his famous Marvel character. The 52-year-old actor previously revealed that the only reason why he still portrays Iron Man is that the fans wanted him to do so. But if he will have it his way, the veteran star would want to explore other roles and move on from being a superhero.

As a matter of fact, Iron Man 4 was nowhere to be found in the Marvel Phase 3 lineup. Many interpreted this as a hint that Robert Downey Jr.’s character might have finally reached the end of the line in Avengers: Infinity War. As for Captain America, his death has been long rumored to be happening very soon.

For the meantime, fans can still watch Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in Avengers: Infinity War when it hits theaters on April 25, 2018.