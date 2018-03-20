WWE News: Another ‘WrestleMania 34’ Championship Match Announced For PPV Card

Another of the championship belts will be on the line on the grandest stage of them all.

The WWE’s WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view lineup continues to take shape as another championship match has recently been announced. Fans already know of most of the championship bouts scheduled, including Asuka vs. Charlotte for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title, Nia Jax vs. Alexa for the WWE Raw Women’s title, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles for the WWE title, and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal title. The Miz is also set to defend his Intercontinental title, which left fans wondering if “The Viper” Randy Orton would be defending the United States title as well.

According to WWE’s report on Tuesday evening, Orton has been scheduled to defend the title which made him the newest “Grand Slam” champion. He’ll put the belt on the line against former champion Bobby Roode, and “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal in a Triple Threat match. All three superstars have been involved in an ongoing feud on SmackDown Live for the past several weeks, ever since Roode won the United States title in a tournament once it was vacated by Dolph Ziggler. Of the three competitors, Mahal has yet to win the title but has defeated Randy Orton once before for a bigger prize: the WWE Championship.

With the match just announced on Twitter, “The Modern Day Maharaja” quickly tweeted out his reaction to the news, indicating that “justice has been served.” Mahal also vowed to become the official champion of the United States. If that happens, it would draw plenty of heat for a man who had denounced the U.S. fans quite a bit during his run with the WWE Championship.

As of this report, “The Viper” and Bobby Roode had yet to comment on the big announcement. However, one would expect that all three superstars may have plenty more to say about the upcoming United States title match on Tuesday night’s SmackDown Live episode.

There had been speculation before tonight’s announcement that a Triple Threat match was in the works. It joins the WWE Intercontinental title match as the second Triple Threat bout. The Intercontinental title match involves The Miz defending his title against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

Fans will be able to see “The Viper” Randy Orton defend the United States title at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8 live on the WWE Network as the pay-per-view takes place in New Orleans.