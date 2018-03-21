Kensington Palace says it will "taste like spring."

Some details about the upcoming wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being shared through Kensington Palace, and that includes some information about the official wedding cake that will be featured on the day of the May event. Kensington Palace says the cake will have a spring theme, but it will also symbolically unite England and the United States. The chosen pastry chef is Claire Ptak, originally from California who learned under Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley. Claire Ptak now runs Violet Bakery in London.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announced Their Alternative Wedding Cake Plans

Kensington Palace released some information about the wedding cake design.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.”

Kensington Palace mentioned that Meghan Markle had interviewed Claire Ptak before for her blog, The Tig.

“Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig.”

The Kensington Palace Twitter post continued, saying that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking forward to sharing their lemon elderflower cake with friends and family at their wedding on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Chose An American-Born Pastry Chef To Make A Lemon Elderflower Cake

According to the AJC, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are breaking with royal tradition with their plan for a lemon elderflower cake for their May wedding. Most royal wedding cakes are fruitcakes, so Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s choice is unconventional. Just after Kensington Palace made the announcement on Twitter, pastry chef Claire Ptak shared the good news on Instagram.

“[Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour!”

“This cake is setting the scene for a lot more breaks with tradition on their upcoming wedding day" https://t.co/vqv8Kmu54s — New York Post (@nypost) March 20, 2018

Traditionally, A Royal Wedding Cake Is Fruitcake With White Icing

At the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William, they opted for a very traditional eight-tier design white-iced fruit cake, says Harpers UK. Kate Middleton and Prince William chose pastry chef Fiona Cairns to create the huge traditional dark fruitcake covered with white icing and decorated with sugar flowers. At the royal wedding, there was also a groom’s cake, which was Prince William’s favorite, a chocolate Tiffin, which resembles fudge and is often made with crushed biscuits and/or candy bars.

At the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, they also served a fruitcake which measured five tiers and was iced with cream cheese frosting.