Karen McDougal To Appear On CNN’s ‘Anderson Cooper 360’ On Thursday, March 22

Former 'Playboy' Playmate Karen McDougal is set to speak to Anderson Cooper on CNN this Thursday.

Anderson Cooper has scored an exclusive interview with Karen McDougal, the former Playboy Playmate of the Year who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump that lasted 10 months. McDougal’s interview with Cooper is set to air on Thursday, March 22, at 8 p.m. ET on CNN.

McDougal’s name came to the forefront when an in-depth article by Ronan Farrow was published by the New Yorker on February 16. The account claimed that Trump even showed Karen the separate bedroom in Trump Tower where Melania Trump allegedly slept, preferring her own space, according to the viral piece.

Karen filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 20, to get her contract with the firm that owns the National Enquirer, American Media Inc., deemed invalid. McDougal has claimed that she was paid $150,000 by the company under the guise that she could tell her own side of the story, as well as gain a role as a columnist focusing on health-related and fitness topics.

Instead, McDougal claims that the National Enquirer performed a “catch and release” maneuver by buying her story and killing it — but locking her into a contract which meant that no other publication could buy it either. McDougal is one of three women who have recently taken legal action against President Trump, even as the White House has denied Karen’s affair allegations.

Stormy Daniels is also currently embroiled in a legal battle with Trump and has spoken out against Trump on Twitter, as reported by the Inquisitr. Stormy claimed that Trump lied about their alleged adulterous affair and reportedly had her bullied and broke laws while doing so.

Karen McDougal is suing AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer, for a “multifaceted effort to silence her” after an affair w/ Donald Trump, per her lawyer. She first broke her silence in my story on the alliance between Trump and AMI last month: https://t.co/tdb6PkM25Z — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) March 20, 2018

Anderson’s upcoming interview with Karen will represent her first television interview, although it is not known how much information she will reveal about her alleged affair with Trump. McDougal claims that she did not understand the agreement she signed, which she says was pitched to her as a much different type of publishing opportunity than it was.

For their part, American Media Inc. claims that McDougal has not been silenced, but released a statement saying “AMI has a valid contract with Karen and we look forward to reaching an amicable resolution satisfactory to her and to AMI.”

McDougal, meanwhile, has said that she’s been told to say nothing to the press and has allegedly been threatened with “financial ruin” if she speaks out.

As reported by Deadline, Stormy’s interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes is scheduled to air three days after McDougal’s interview with Cooper.