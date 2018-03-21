’90 Day Fiance’ Star Nicole Left Her Daughter Behind When She Moved To Morocco With Azan, Per ‘Us Weekly’

The '90 Day Fiance' couple have had a series of ups and downs over the past few seasons.

The past season of 90 Day Fiance was nothing if not full of drama, trauma, and hot mess after hot mess when it came to these K-1 visa relationships.

Now, according to the latest report from Us Weekly, there’s even more drama and trauma on the horizon, as word has gotten out that Nicole Nafzinger — who made headlines thanks to the drama she’d endured from her is-he-or-isn’t-he Moroccan fiance, Azan Tefou — has left her daughter, May, behind in the United States while she moved to Morocco to be with “her man.”

Hot mess!

According to the outlet, the 90 Day Fiance star shared a photo of adorable May on her Instagram today, and the caption of the pic implied that May was staying with Nicole’s sister, who lives in the United States.

In fact, one fan seemed to confirm that May was in the United States when she wrote “good to see May in the U.S.A., hope you are enjoying Morocco” to Nicole.

Now, as of yet, Nicole hasn’t responded to the comment, and neither has she confirmed — or denied — that her daughter is with her. However, as was previously reported, it should come as no surprise that Nicole is over in Morocco, because when Azan’s K-1 visa was denied, the only way that the two lovebirds could be together is if Nicole moved to Morocco.

While there’s no word if this move is temporary or permanent, this is all being done so that the duo could apply for the CR-1 visa, which allows the spouse of an American citizen to get a visa.

However, this is far from a 90 Day Fiance happily-ever-after. As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Azan has been cheating on Nicole from the day they got together and has only been using her to get an American citizenship, which he then planned to use to bring his other girlfriend over to the United States.

While Azan hasn’t commented on these allegations, there’s no question that he’s been having a lot of problems with Nicole, in no small part because of their culture clash. It remains to be seen if they will be featured on another season of 90 Day Fiance.