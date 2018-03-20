Stormy Daniels’ Twitter On Alleged Trump Affair: ‘He Lied About It, Had Me Bullied, Broke Laws To Cover It Up’

Stormy Daniels turned to Twitter to accuse President Donald Trump of lying about their alleged adulterous affair, while also claiming he reportedly had her bullied and broke laws.

Stormy Daniels is an adult film star who isn’t shy about responding to some Twitter users who call her bad names. According to Tuesday’s episode of The Situation Room with Wolf Blizter on CNN, the below tweet from Stormy was the first time that Daniels has written publicly about her alleged adulterous affair with Donald Trump since the lawsuit was filed. Daniels was responding to a Twitter user who tagged Stormy in a tweet that was published on Tuesday, March 20, at 4:56 p.m. In that tweet, the Twitter user wrote, “Why don’t you just disappear. No one cares you were a s*** and slept with POTUS 12 yrs ago.”

Less than one hour later, Stormy replied to the Twitter user that she did not technically sleep with President Donald Trump 12 years ago, and joked that “there was no sleeping.” Daniels wrote that in 2006 and 2007, when Stormy’s alleged adulterous affair with Trump occurred, he “was just a goofy reality TV star.” Stormy also wrote that people in the public “DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc.” Daniels was defiant when she wrote that she didn’t plan on leaving the public eye anytime soon as she finished up her tweet with a declarative, “I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo.”

Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo https://t.co/Js9sEnanIk — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 20, 2018

Stormy’s polygraph results were recently released, as reported by CNN. Michael Avenatti, Stormy’s lawyer, reportedly paid $25,000 for video of the lie detector test that Daniels took back in 2011, with Michael claiming that he did not want the video evidence to be destroyed or used for nefarious purposes. Stormy was asked if she had vaginal intercourse and unprotected sex with Donald Trump circa July 2006, and Daniels’ replies to the questions were deemed truthful after Stormy answered in the affirmative to the questions. The results indicated Stormy’s “probability of deception was measured to be less than 1 percent.”

Lie detector test supports Stormy Daniels claims about affair with Trump https://t.co/Zgoj6mMHgG pic.twitter.com/IT3VYsNmhl — The Hill (@thehill) March 20, 2018

Jill A. Martin, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, is being called one who is “trying to silence Stormy Daniels,” at least by the Daily Beast. Martin’s name has appeared on court filings that attempted to block Stormy from telling her story about her alleged affair with President Trump.

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen claims he has never threatened Stormy, reports Vanity Fair.