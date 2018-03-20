WWE News: The Miz, Shane McMahon, & Others React To Daniel Bryan Being Cleared To Wrestle Again

A number of WWE superstars took to social media to mostly cheer the big news.

On Tuesday, major news hit that WWE star Daniel Bryan was cleared to return to participate in the wrestling ring for WWE again. That announcement sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe as not only fans all over social media were sending out their “Yes” chants, but many of WWE’s superstars also gave their thoughts. For the most part, they seemed supportive of Bryan, although there was at least one superstar who still seems to be playing things up in his ongoing feud with his former mentor.

In a report earlier today from Inquisitr and the WWE, it was noted that Bryan is cleared to wrestle after a longtime battle with WWE to sort things out over his medical situation. Bryan had been sidelined since February of 2016 when he gave a “retirement” speech on Raw that didn’t leave too many dry eyes in the house. At that point, it appeared fans had seen the last of the former champion as far as him being involved in any more wrestling matches.

From there, Bryan eventually transitioned to a role on television as the SmackDown Live general manager, which he has been participating as to date. He’s also become more of a family man and reality television star, alongside his wife Brie, and their new daughter Birdie Jo. However, there had been a continuing battle for Bryan to try to get back to doing what he loves, and now that battle seems over to the delight of his fans and co-workers. This has been evidenced by an outpouring of activity on social media, to the point “Daniel Bryan” was trending worldwide.

Upon the release of the major news, Daniel Bryan himself released a tweet about the moment and how he’s feeling about it all. The former WWE Champion said he will address the fans tonight about the situation on the latest episode of SmackDown Live.

Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I'm glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 20, 2018

WWE retweeted a number of positive messages from various superstars once the news arrived. Among them were former women’s champion Lita and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, as well as many other stars including Aiden English, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, and Paige.

The latter of those tweets seems to give some hope that maybe Paige will be able to be cleared to perform in the ring in matches someday. As of this report, she has not made any retirement statements but has also not been involved in matches beyond being at ringside for her Absolution stable.

Congrats @WWEDanielBryan overcoming what looked like a career ending injury to being fully cleared and ready to compete again! Real life super man. Gives hope to a lot of people to never give up on your passion! Inspiring. @WWE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 20, 2018

One of Bryan’s biggest rivals in recent history has been his on-television “boss” or colleague, Shane McMahon, who is the commissioner of SmackDown Live. There’s been ongoing tension between the two power figures as they’ve been at odds with one another on the Tuesday night show.

At one point, Bryan and Shane were dual referees in a pay-per-view match which involved Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn getting a victory over Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura. Even though rumors persist that these two will meet at WrestleMania 34, Shane sent out a tweet which seems supportive of his on-TV colleague.

Congratulations to @WWEDanielBryan on being cleared for in-ring competition. We’re all happy to welcome you back. #YesYesYes https://t.co/cHjl61trec — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) March 20, 2018

Besides Shane, everyone knows that The Miz has continued to dislike Bryan, a pupil whom he mentored as part of the NXT competition show. Miz got into a heated war of words with Bryan on one episode of the now-canceled show Talking Smack. Upon learning that Bryan is coming back, Miz gave the response one might expect he would. In fact, Raw commentator Jonathan Coachman retweeted Miz’s tweet to suggest another potential matchup that looms.

WWE also provided a video featuring Renee Young of SmackDown Live talking about the various WWE superstars reacting to Bryan’s big news that he is cleared to compete in the ring again. She ran down some of the tweets from wrestlers such as WWE Champion AJ Styles and “Woken” Matt Hardy who talked about how this started with the “Ultimate Deletion” of Bray Wyatt last night.

EXCLUSIVE: Superstars are saying YES! YES! YES! as they react to the news that @WWEDanielBryan has been cleared to come out of retirement and return to in-ring action! #SDLive @ReneeYoungWWE pic.twitter.com/hX6bnFZDpq — WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2018

Fans will be able to check out what else Daniel Bryan has to say as well as any potential set up for his next match on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on USA Network.