‘Bachelor,’ ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alums To Look For Love On MTV’s ‘Ex On The Beach’: See The Promo

It will be a reality TV mashup when Ex on the Beach makes its debut next month. The upcoming MTV reality dating show will feature a potpourri of famous faces—and an awkward twist that the celebrity contestants won’t see coming.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Ex on the Beach will be hosted by rapper/actor and Dancing with the Stars alum Romeo and will feature single alums of hit reality shows like The Bachelorette, Big Brother, Bachelor in Paradise, Vanderpump Rules, Are You the One?, Bad Girls Club, and MTV’s The Challenge. The cast will also feature some non-celebrity singles as they all meet up in Hawaii to shoot what they think is a typical TV dating show.

But, unbeknownst to contestants, the Ex on the Beach cast will also include the stars’ exes, which is sure to drum up a ton of drama as some seek revenge and others look for a rekindled romance with their former love.

According to Buddy TV, the 10-episode Ex on the Beach is described as “a complicated web of hookups, deceit, revenge, and drama unfolds against the sultry backdrop as couples decide if their love can be reignited, or if the flame of romance is gone for good.”

The cast of singles on Ex on the Beach includes Jasmine Goode (Bachelor in Paradise), Chase McNary (The Bachelorette), Paulie Calafiore (Big Brother), Faith Stowers (Vanderpump Rules), Cory Wharton, (The Challenge), Angela Babicz (Bad Girls Club), Taylor Selfridge (Are You the One?) and multiples exes from Are You The One?, including Shanley McIntee, Derrick Henry, Cameron Kolbo, Joe Torgerson, Alicia Wright, and Andre Siemers.

You can see the promo for Ex on the Beach below.

If you need a refresher on some of these stars’ past reality TV relationships, Jasmine Goode competed for Nick Viall’s heart on Season 21 of The Bachelor, while Chase McNary was famously sent home by JoJo Fletcher on her season of The Bachelorette just shy of the finale. Paulie Calafiore had a volatile relationship with Zakiyah Everette on Big Brother 18, and Faith Stowers famously hooked up with Jax Taylor on Vanderpump Rules while he was still in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

Ex on the Beach will premiere Thursday, April 19 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.