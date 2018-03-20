Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shares Rare Photo Of Their 3-Year-Old Son Isaiah

Mike shared an adorable photo of his and Carrie's son's face during a fishing trip.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher shared a rare photo of their son, 3-year-old Isaiah, on March 20. Sounds Like Nashville reported that Mike uploaded the adorable snap of the youngster on his Instagram account, which showed the father-son duo spending some quality time together on a fishing trip during the dad-of-one’s day off from his job with the NHL.

Carrie’s husband gushed over the little guy in the caption of the photo he shared with his more than 378,000 followers on Instagram, as the site revealed that he told his fans that his son had caught his very first fish during their trip.

“Day off = fishing with Izzy! Little man got this one with his first cast today and reeled it in himself,” Fisher wrote of his family day out with the little guy.

The hockey star then sweetly added in the caption the hashtag that he was a #ProudDad after spending the day with his “little man.”

The image featured Fisher proudly showing off his son’s big catch as he embraced him in a hug. Both also had big smiles on their faces as they posed with the fish.

Mike’s photo came just weeks after his son, his and Carrie’s only child, turned 3 years old on February 27.

Though the couple refrained from sharing any photos of him on social media to celebrate his latest birthday, PopCulture reported that Underwood did share a photo of his cake at his birthday party which was themed from the Disney series Mickey Mouse’s Clubhouse.

But while there were no photos shared of Isaiah on his big day by his parents, Underwood also posted a sweet message on his behalf on Twitter where she thanked her millions of fans for their birthday wishes after many of her followers posted loving messages and photos of the Fisher family to mark the big occasion.

“How is my sweet baby 3 years old?” Underwood tweeted last month, as Inquisitr previously noted. “Thank you all for the sweet birthday wishes for the little man! He knows he is loved!”

Fisher’s March 20 Instagram photo upload marked a rare public glimpse at little Isaiah.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Though both Carrie and Mike do share occasional photos and videos of their only child across their various social media pages, they usually avoid showing his face to fans.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, one of Underwood’s recent videos hid her son’s face from the world as she filmed the back of Isaiah’s head as he learned to read while sitting on his dad’s lap.

The clip showed Isaiah and his dad reading together as the Nashville Predators hockey player named a slew of different animals while he told him the story of Noah’s Arc.

Last year, Carrie gushed over her family life at home in Tennessee with her boys and admitted that her little guy is so “sweet.”

The mom of one told EXTRA in May 2017 that she has a “wonderful little family” while discussing her now 3-year-old.

“Our son is absolutely amazing,” Carrie said at the time. “He’s just such a sweet guy and, you know, we have a wonderful little family.”

Shortly before, the American Idol winner teased having another baby with her husband in another interview.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Carrie Underwood said that she and Fisher were both on “God’s good timing” when it came to having a second baby, admitting that the two would like to become parents again someday.