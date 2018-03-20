‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Spoilers: First Cast Members Confirmed As Theme Reportedly Leaks Online

Fan favorites are set to return for 'American Horror Story' Season 8.

American Horror Story Season 8 will debut later this year, and the new installment of the highly-anticipated horror anthology series is already creating quite the buzz among fans online. Now, brand new casting news is being revealed about the upcoming batch of episodes.

According to a March 20 report by Entertainment Weekly, the first casting confirmations have been made. Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, the show’s staples, will return to the franchise along with former star Kathy Bates, who did not star in the most recent season, Cult. However, Bates is officially back for Season 8 of the series, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

American Horror Story creator, Ryan Murphy, told the publication that Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates will be the three “leads” for Season 8, stating that the fan favorite trio will have “a lot of great stuff to get to.”

The American Horror Story Season 8 casting news comes just days after the theme for the season was allegedly leaked online. Rumors began to run wild about the new season being titled Radioactive after it was revealed that FX had seemingly trademarked the name. Murphy dished on the rumors about the title, saying that he did hear about the speculation, and that he can “neither confirm nor deny” it. However, the AHS creator did insist that the idea as an “interesting” one, but claimed that the rumor started “based on the fact” that they’ve “cleared a lot of titles” for the show.

“AHS”: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters e Kathy Bates serão os protagonistas da 8ª temporada https://t.co/IvjPhVW8cc pic.twitter.com/k3lHT58eKV — Hugo Gloss (@HugoGloss) March 20, 2018

TVLine reports that Ryan Murphy has confirmed that American Horror Story Season 8 will be something “different” than the show has ever done before. Murphy has hinted that the show will take place in the future, and with the title Radioactive being bounced around online, many viewers believe they could be seeing a post-apocalyptic world come to life in the upcoming season.

American Horror Story Season 8, possibly titled Radioactive, is set to begin filming with Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters this summer. More casting news will likely be revealed in the coming months, and fans will be able to watch the latest installment of the horror series on FX this fall.