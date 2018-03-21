Here’s How Asuka’s Undefeated Streak Will End, According To ‘WrestlingNews.Co’

WWE officials already know when The Empress of Tomorrow will lose her first match with the company.

After winning the first women’s Royal Rumble match, The Empress of Tomorrow could have challenged Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title or Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She officially chose the latter during the WWE FastLane PPV. The expectation is Asuka will defeat Charlotte on the grandest stage of them all and her historic undefeated streak will continue for the foreseeable future.

However, the WWE Universe wants to know who will be the competitor to hand Asuka her first official loss on WWE programming. According to WrestlingNews.co, WWE officials not only know who will be the one to beat The Empress of Tomorrow, but when, where, and how it will happen. Asuka’s undefeated streak will continue into next year. The plan is for her to be beaten by Ronda Rousey in New York at WrestleMania 35.

There is a possibility that Asuka vs. Rousey might happen at WWE Summerslam in August, but the powers that be will most likely elect to wait until the grandest stage of them all to appropriately build Asuka as the most dominant champion in the Women’s Division and for the fans to embrace Ronda Rousey as the future of the division. By WrestleMania season next year, Asuka vs. Rousey might be the best match on the show.

Ronda Rousey will beat The Empress of Tomorrow at ‘WrestleMania 35.’ WWE

It’s been reported that Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle versus Stephanie McMahon and HHH could become the main event of WrestleMania 34. A lot of people are not thrilled with the idea of Rousey walking into the company and taking the biggest match of the year. The WWE Universe may not like Ronda Rousey ending Asuka’s streak either, but WWE officials are adamant about her becoming a top babyface for the company.

On paper, The Empress of Tomorrow losing her first big match to Ronda Rousey will be a major hit to her momentum, but WWE officials are hopeful the legitimacy of Rousey’s UFC career is enough to ease the hit against Asuka. Keeping her undefeated for another year may be challenging, but at least there is a plan for Asuka’s storyline going forward because her WWE future will be up in the air after WrestleMania 35.