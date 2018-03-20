Marvel-Themed Lands Announced For Disneyland Resort And Other Disney Parks – A Bug’s Land Is Crawling Out

Everyone knew it was coming, and now three Disney Parks around the world are getting lands devoted to Marvel.

Ever since Disney purchased Marvel and brought it into the family, many have expected the characters to have a bigger presence in the theme parks around the world. Little by little, they have started making their way into various parks, but not in huge fashion. However, that is all about to change, as Disney has now officially announced that Marvel-themed lands are going to be built in three of their theme parks.

While there are certain restrictions as to just how much Marvel material can go into the parks of Walt Disney World, there are none for the others. Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland will soon invite guests to become part of the world of superheroes as they take over their own lands filled with fun and adventure.

On Tuesday, the Disney Parks Blog reported that all three of those parks will introduce new areas that will invite guests to become superheroes on their own. These lands are being created in a partnership between Disney, Marvel Themed Entertainment, and Marvel Studios even though they are all under the same company banner.

These lands may still be a few years off, but it’s good to know that they are now confirmed and on the way.

AHHHHH!!!! Marvel Land coming to Disneyland in 2020!!!! pic.twitter.com/gRQYebVVtt — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) March 20, 2018

In the United States, the Disneyland Resort will have a new superhero-themed land, as Disney is calling it, and it is set to open sometime in 2020. The Guardians of the Galaxy are already stationed there with Mission: BREAKOUT!, but they will soon be joined by Spider-Man and the Avengers for a new universe at Disney California Adventure.

Mission: BREAKOUT! will be the centerpiece of the new land, but there is so much more to come. It is going to take over where “A Bug’s Land” currently sits, and the transition has already started at “It’s Tough To Be a Bug” closed permanently on March 19, 2018.

The remainder of “A Bug’s Land” is set to close in late summer.

Over at Disneyland Paris, the new Marvel-themed land is going to be built inside of Disney Studios Park. Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers will partner with guests for a “hyper-kinetic adventure” that will also open in 2020.

For guests heading there this year, Disneyland Paris is hosting the Marvel Summer of Super Heroes from June 10 through September 30.

“Recruitment Begins” poster series kickstarts the dawn of Marvel themed areas at Disneyland Paris, Disneyland Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland pic.twitter.com/ZzSs1TNBXz — ED92 (@ED92live) March 20, 2018

Hong Kong Disneyland has already started the work on a major expansion that will go along with the Iron Man Experience, which opened in 2017. Right now, Disney is working on an attraction that will have guests partner with Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Even though not part of a major land, Walt Disney World is getting its own taste of Marvel fun with a brand new attraction. Set to open by the 50th anniversary in 2021, Epcot is getting one of the world’s longest indoor roller coasters with a new Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

Comic book fans are thrilled that Marvel is getting so much attention. Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland are some of the perfect places for these new Marvel-themed lands that are sure to bring in even more guests than usual. For those who can’t wait, they can only hope that the next few years fly by and their chance to be a superhero arrives soon.