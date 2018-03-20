‘Overwatch’ Now Live With New Support Hero Brigitte, Sombra Changes On PC, PS4, And Xbox One

A small update is required before players can try the new hybrid hero.

Brigitte and a new update are now live in Overwatch. The hybrid support hero is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One after today’s maintenance. Although she cannot be selected in competitive games, players can choose Brigitte in Quick Play, the Arcade, vs. AI, and Custom Games. The update also tweaks Sombra a bit, improves the team information screen, and fixes a number of bugs.

As the seventh support hero, Brigitte performs a flexible role on a team. The hero has a shield that can block a small amount of damage before breaking and it can be used to stun enemies. She uses a flail to combat enemies at medium length, and her passive ability heals teammates with each hit. Brigitte can even supply allies with health or armor on a cooldown. Additionally, her ultimate ability provides a large boon of armor to Overwatch allies rallying them for battle.

Alongside Brigitte, the update also makes a few changes to Sombra. Specifically, her Hack ability is slightly different after the patch. Hack will now go on a two-second cooldown if it is interrupted by damage instead of it being immediately available to use again. The ability is also more reliably interrupted when line of sight is obstructed, according to the patch notes on the Overwatch forums.

Blizzard Entertainment

Today’s update also fixes a plethora of bugs in Overwatch. Several bugs that affect Doomfist are rectified in the patch. His ultimate ability can no longer be avoided by hopping over it on an incline. His Rocket Punch can now hit enemies close to him, and Seismic Slam will no longer cancel if he does not get close enough to a target.

As for other heroes, players will no longer be able to tell which direction Moira is heading during her Fade ability. Reinhardt’s Charge should correctly pin foes, and Sombra will get environmental kill credit after hacking an opposing player. All heroes will benefit from the changes to the team information screen after the update, too. The team information screen now displays the ultimate charge of allies. Players can access this screen by pressing Tab on PC, by using the touchpad on the PS4 controller, or by holding the view button on the Xbox One controller.

Brigitte, the bug fixes, and the improved team information screen are available now. Players will need to download a small update before they can play. On PlayStation 4, the update is under one gigabyte, but download sizes vary by platform.

With the new hero out now, players have the upcoming events to anticipate. As the Inquisitr reported, the Overwatch Uprising event is next on the schedule and will likely occur in April.