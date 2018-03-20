Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi Suggests Using Second Amendment To Oppose Trump

The congressman from New York made the comments during a town hall on March 12, sparking backlash and condemnation from Trump supporters.

According to Representative Tom Suozzi of Long Island, Americans should turn to the Second Amendment for advice if Donald Trump ignores the rules laid out in the Constitution. The Democratic congressman made the controversial and, some say stunning, comment at a recent town hall gathering with constituents on March 12, suggesting that Americans opposed to Trump and his policies should be “putting public pressure on the President.” Suozzi didn’t shy away from saying that it’s possible that some of the pressure might include bearing arms.

Tom Suozzi expressed concern that Trump may “ignore the courts,” leaving concerned and disenfranchised citizens with no choice but to grab their guns and protect their unalienable rights, reports the New York Post. Check out the congressman below, responding to a question regarding what can be done if the POTUS ignores Congressional mandates.

“It’s really a matter of putting public pressure on the president. This is where the Second Amendment comes in, quite frankly, because you know, what if the president was to ignore the courts? What would you do? What would we do?”

While Suozzi was adamant in his stance, at least one of the constituents at the town hall seemed confused by what the congressman meant by the Second Amendment, causing the Democrat to clarify that he was talking about guns.

“The Second Amendment is the right to bear arms.”

Not surprisingly, not everyone was thrilled with Suozzi’s stance, with at least one high-ranking Republican accusing the Democratic congressman of calling for his voters to “take up arms” against the POTUS. Chris Martin of the National Republican Campaign Committee called Tom Suozzi’s words “incredibly disturbing” and “surreal.”

“This video is incredibly disturbing. It’s surreal to watch a sitting member of Congress suggest that his constituents should take up arms against the president of the United States.”

Many others took to social media to share their shock and disbelief over the Democratic congressman’s seemingly cavalier words, with many accusing Suozzi of directly threatening Trump. Some even likened Tom Suozzi’s words to the behavior of recent school shooters, blaming “leftists” and their thinking for America’s problems, while others called the outspoken, Second Amendment-supporting Dem a “traitor.”

Yet another threat toward our Potus! It's no surprise that the shooters (scapegoats, patsies) in these attacks in schools, Vegas, on Congressmen et al are mentally defective LEFTiSTS -they breed this stuff! — look2theskyz (@rovendetti) March 20, 2018

its called being a traitor. talking about armed insurrection against the president should get him arrested at the very least. — skidaddy (@frozenorthfarm) March 20, 2018

Well… He just helped the gun industry sell more AR-15's. Think of the millions that will need to go out and purchase a firearm. The NRA thanks you Tom! P.S. Dana Loesch gives you a thumbs up! — S. Dillon (@Stephen36161116) March 19, 2018

Others defended Suozzi, claiming that his words were no worse or more threatening than some of the things Trump said while campaigning for the presidency. Other Tom Suozzi supporters referenced the “snowflake” label so frequently applied to liberals since the 2016 campaign season and its surprising results.

But trumps campaign remarks about beating up protesters is ignored — Neal H. (@nealh80) March 19, 2018

Awwww trumpkins are so sensitive. What ever happened to freedom of speech? ❄ — Still Not Winning SAD (@DitaKnights) March 19, 2018

Kim Devlin, a political advisor for Tom Suozzi, has come forward to defend her congressman, denying that he was calling for an “armed insurrection” when he referenced the Second Amendment and that concerned citizens should look its way should Trump ignore the will of the people and courts.

Despite Devlin’s denials, the Suozzi campaign seemingly stood behind their guy’s controversial words, sharing a Thomas Jefferson quote that spoke of bearing arms and the need for the people to remain resistant to their rulers “from time to time.”

“What country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance. Let them take arms.”

In the weeks leading up to this controversial Second Amendment commentary, Tom Suozzi had publicly appeared to lean toward a progressive policy of commonsense gun control, particularly in the aftermath of recent school shootings, including the Valentine’s Day Massacre in Parkland, Florida.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump took a swipe at his then-opponent Hillary Clinton when he suggested that “Second Amendment people” may be able to do something should she be elected and begin to nominate justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. At the time, Trump denied that he was calling for violence against Clinton, although many of her supporters took offense to his words at the time.

Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi is facing criticism after comments he made last week were interpreted as a suggestion of violence against President Trump https://t.co/Ar5AVAH8gI pic.twitter.com/1fsIvy6y4R — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 19, 2018

While some have attempted to defend Suozzi’s words by claiming that he must have “misspoke,” the Democratic congressman has since clarified that he did no such thing. As Newsday reports, Tom Suozzi further denies that he made an “irresponsible call for arms” against Donald Trump. However, he was quick to add in a recent interview that allowing the citizenry to defend itself against political tyranny was one of the original purposes of the Second Amendment.

Tom Suozzi is currently in the midst of his first congressional term and running for re-election in November.