‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Caroline Jailed — Thomas And Sally Raise Douglas Together

All three characters are leaving 'B&B' but everything changes as they exit.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) might get a stunning happily ever after with Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) that’s nothing like she expected. This all ties to Courtney Hope’s confirmed exit from the CBS soap and the identity of the person that shot Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Sally might wind up with an instant family when Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) is revealed as the would-be killer.

Courtney Hope Confirms B&B Exit

Inquisitr was one of the first to report that Courtney Hope was off contract at the CBS soap and confirmed that Pierson Fode was back as Thomas for a romantic exit with Sally. Finally, Courtney herself admitted the news was true, and confirmed she’s done at Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers reveal that Thomas is back to sweep Sally off her feet. He asked her to move with him to New York to restart Spectra Fashions there so that he can be close to his son.

Spoilers reveal that Sally and Thomas will leave town together, but there’s more story to tell before then. B&B spoilers from Soap Central promise that Bill wakes up and accuses Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) of shooting him. Thomas joins the other Forresters to support Ridge who is innocent, although he certainly looks guilty. The cops are off the mark with this arrest, and Dollar Bill didn’t know who shot him since his back was to the perp.

Is Caroline The Shooter?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Caroline finally makes it onto the suspect board at the LAPD next week. She told Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) that she came to LA to check on Bill after the shooting, but that’s a big fat lie. It won’t be too long before the cops realize that Caroline arrived in time to shoot Bill and then lied to cover her tracks.en the truth comes out. Caroline is the prime suspect.

The cops already have Ridge in custody by the time they figure out that Caroline was likely the shooter. Next week, B&B spoilers say that Thomas visits Ridge in jail and his dad tells him he’s staying put so he can protect someone. The person Ridge is shielding is Caroline. Ridge doesn’t want her to go to prison, but that’s not up to him. When new evidence points to Caroline, Ridge is released, and his ex-wife is the one in handcuffs. That’s when Sally’s life changes forever.

Caroline In Jail, Sally’s A Step-Mom

B&B spoilers hint that Caroline is bound for prison or a mental health facility if she pleads insanity. That means Douglas needs a new mommy. With Thomas and Sally heading back to New York and Caroline going away for years, Thomas will be a single dad, but not for long. When Thomas asks Sally to raise his son with him, she’s quick to agree. Sally will get her happy ending with Thomas and his adorable son. Too bad Caroline’s future is not so rosy.

Bold spoilers confirm that Pierson Fode and Linsey Godfrey are only back for a short arc and Courtney Hope is already off contract. We’ll see all three characters exit in the next couple of weeks. It’s not fair that Bill survives and Caroline goes to jail, but that’s the way it’ll happen. Caroline soon loses her freedom, her son, and the man she loves. Also, Don Diamont is back in LA working on the soap because injuries sidelined him from competing on Italian Dancing with the Stars.

Catch up on B&B scoop for the week of March 19, find out what’s next for Hope and Liam, and what Bill says about the paternity of Steffy’s baby when he wakes from his coma. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back here often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.