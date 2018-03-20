‘American Idol’ Is Seen As ‘Embarrassment For ABC’ After Monday Night’s Show

Recent reports suggest there's too many kind words and not enough eye-rolling, which makes the 'American Idol' reboot so unlike yesteryear.

Despite all the fanfare around its recent reboot, American Idol has turned out to be a “major embarrassment” for ABC, suggests Fox News. The show suffered “disastrous ratings” on Monday as American Idol tanked in the numbers amid Ryan Seacrest and Katy Perry’s recent headlines.

ABC appears to be “hiding” Seacrest, suggests Fox News, as his “choirboy” image is tattered after the recent allegations of sexual misconduct. Then there’s Katy Perry, who has gathered some recent negative publicity with her battle in court over a convent. Perry has intentions of turning the former nuns’ home into a luxury estate, which has caused some friction with the former residents.

According to Fox News, “One nun, 89, recently collapsed in court and subsequently died after begging, ‘Katy Perry, please stop.'”

Another elderly nun has claimed that her “contretemps with Perry” left her penniless.

While American Idol tanked in the ratings, their competition over at NBC won last night’s unofficial rating war by a landslide. The Voice clobbered Idol with their 10.7 million viewers, leaving Idol in the dust with 7.7 million viewers. While that is still a nice showing of numbers, it pales in comparison to Idol’s numbers in the past. According to TV By the Numbers, American Idol’s Season 2 finale brought in 38.06 million viewers.

American Idol dropped 11 percent from last week when they went head to head with The Voice in the same time slot for the first time. There were other reasons cited for the huge drop in the ratings besides Seacrest and Perry taking the stage with excess baggage in tow.

According to the Atlantic, the new version of the show is “kind and gentle and proficient and fakey: Disneyfied in the classic sense.” There’s no harsh criticism, eye-rolling, or even the blatant “no” given to the contestants. These rather negative reactions were once part of the entertainment draw with the American Idol of previous years.

The Atlantic describes the rebirth of American Idol as follows.

“ABC bought the rights and promptly undug the show’s fresh grave, hiring Katy Perry as anchor judge for a reported $25 million, turning the pop star who recently began to falter as a hitmaker into one of the highest-paid reality TV personalities ever.”

Soooo @AmericanIdol paid @katyperry $25 MILLION &her album didn't even sell 180,000 copies in the U.S. or even 900,000 TOTAL WORLDWIDE?! @LukeBryanOnline is more bankable than her! She's wore out her welcome. This show will tank. https://t.co/rDdQAwY7hQ — Heather Lukhard (@HLukhard) March 2, 2018

The Atlantic also reminded their readers that American Idol previously called Fox their home and how they hadn’t launched a “smash singing career” in years. Reports suggest that the new version takes a much softer approach to the contestants.

“Even the folks who get the thumbs down are advised not that they are bad, but that this isn’t the right time for them, or maybe not the right show.”

The panel on the rebooted Idol is seen as a group who thrives on “harmony.” There’s no contrast like there was in the past. The original days of “Simon Cowell the cruel, Paula Abdul the kind, and Randy Jackson the vaguely wise” are gone.

The judges on the show are friendly, agreeable, and way beyond cordial. These are great traits, but they are not the traits seen in the previous judges who built the show into a TV destination for many families across the nation. It sounds as if this new version of American Idol is guilty of being too nice.