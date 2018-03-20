‘Teen Mom OG’: Mackenzie Standifer Dishes On Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney After Online Diss, ‘Radar’ Reports

Mackenzie is speaking out on Taylor McKinney's comments.

Teen Mom OG star Taylor McKinney recently slammed his wife Maci Bookout’s ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards and his spouse Mackenzie Standifer online. McKinney called the couple “2 jobless adults” and insisted that the pair should thank Maci for paying for parts of their lifestyle, likely due to the MTV television series.

Now, Mackenzie Standifer is speaking out about Taylor McKinney’s comments. According to a March 20 report by Radar Online, during Monday night’s new episode of Teen Mom OG, Ryan told Mackenzie that it would have been “awful” if he would have married Maci Bookout. Standifer then asked her husband if he believed Bookout had let go of the past, to which he replied, “no.” Mackenzie chimed in by saying, “that’s sad.”

It was after that scene that Taylor McKinney felt the need to speak out via Twitter about Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer. While the couple didn’t respond to the comments at first, Mackenzie later told the site that it seems that Taylor and Maci may be “going through something tough” to have lashed out on her and her husband like that. Standifer added that she would be “praying” for the Teen Mom OG stars.

Mackenzie Standifer also revealed that she and Ryan Edwards don’t have much contact with Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney. In fact, Mackenzie says she hasn’t spoken to either of the Teen Mom OG stars since “last year.” Standifer insists that she doesn’t have anything bad to say about the pair, and that everything is “fine” as “life is still moving along”

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards share one son, Bentley, together. The couple were engaged for a short time before calling it quits for good. Maci gave Ryan back his engagement ring and proceeded to move on with her life. She dated a few guys, including Kyle King, before meeting Taylor McKinney. Taylor relocated from Texas to move in with Maci in Tennessee and the couple had two children together, Jayde and Maverick before tying the knot in October 2016. Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer wed in 2017.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.