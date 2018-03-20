Massive Land Cleared For TRON, Other Changes Beginning In Tomorrowland At Walt Disney World [Photos]

Construction is now underway on a Tomorrowland that is going to be much different.

Last year at the D23 Expo, Disney revealed that Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom would not only receive a brand new thrill ride but an entirely new look and it has now begun. By the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in 2021, Disney hopes to have the majority of their projects done and that includes the Tron Lightcycle roller coaster. It looks like they are on a good pace to accomplish that as a massive amount of land has been clear

Tomorrowland is actually set to undergo a series of changes which have actually started within the last couple of weeks. The Carousel of Progress has received another paint job to take away the bright rainbow colors and turn it into the matching white and blue scheme which is set to take over the land.

One of the biggest changes is that the new Tron Lightcycle attraction is going to be built in a “new space” next to Space Mountain. This attraction will not only bring forth new excitement for guests but it is going to completely change the skyline and dynamics of Tomorrowland.

Right now, the biggest thing happening is the massive amount of land being cleared between Tomorrowland and Storybook Circus. As you can see in the images below, from outside of Magic Kingdom, both Space Mountain and some of the tents in Storybook are now visible as most of the trees have been cleared out.

There is no set opening date for the Tron Lightcycle, but again, Disney hopes to have it open by WDW’s 50th anniversary in 2021. Work is clearly underway and it’s going to be fun watching it develop over the next few years.

Tomorrowland will receive a number of other changes as well and WDWInfo reported that some are coming to the famous “Purple Wall.” Disney has started painting it to give it a bit of a better shine and it will soon have a new “enhanced section” which is sure to please guests who love taking pics with the walls of Walt Disney World.

According to WDWNT, there will be a couple of subtractions coming along with the other changes and additions. The rolling robot known as ICAN will perform only through April 7, 2018, and the Toy Story-themed merchandise cart near Wedway will close on April 8, 2018.

