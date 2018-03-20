Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s Birth Scenes May Have Been Staged To Cover Up Shotgun Wedding, Reports ‘Radar’

'Radar Online' states that the scenes may have been staged to cover up her due date.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed a little bundle of joy late last month. The pair, however, has been plagued with rumors that they got pregnant before they tied the knot, which would be a huge scandal in the Duggar’s world. Now that the baby has arrived just in time to be a “honeymoon baby,” some are still not convinced that Joy actually had her baby last month, and Radar Online is reporting that scenes may have been an elaborate cover-up.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, the family was accused of staging some of the scenes that involved Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s delivery, including when the children were told that the baby had arrived. However, there has been a conspiracy theory within the Duggar fandom that Joy-Anna had Gideon well before her due date, and then claimed she had a 10-pound baby around the time of her due date. Therefore, it is believed that some of the scenes in the special webisode that showed Joy’s delivery were either faked or shot much earlier than they actually took place.

Fans have also noted that on the newest episode of Counting On, Jessa Duggar Seewald made sure to state that if you do the math, Gideon is “definitely” a “honeymoon baby.”

Speculations that Joy-Anna and Austin conceived out of wedlock began shortly after the pair made their announcement expecting their baby. Fans noted that Joy-Anna appeared to be a lot bigger than most women at three months, stating that if she wasn’t carrying twins, then she was further along than she was claiming.

Fans were also suspicious after seeing her large bump knowing that the pair had seemingly without notice moved up their wedding by five months. It is also possible this was done to prevent crowds of fans coming to the wedding, as Joe Duggar and Kendra Duggar were also married on a date different to the one that was announced publicly.

Radar Online noted that a few doctors who weren’t treating Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth at the time stated her baby bump appeared to be further along than she and her husband claimed.

Additionally, on the newest episode of Counting On, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth also wore a very loose dress to announce her pregnancy to her family and friends. At this point, she may have already been showing and didn’t want anyone to know, hence wearing a dress that covered up her midsection entirely.

It is likely, however, that the Duggar family will not address these rumors, as they very rarely speak on subjects such as this one.