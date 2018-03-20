‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout’s Husband Taylor McKinney Slams Ryan Edwards & Wife

Taylor isn't holding back when it comes to his thoughts about Ryan and Mackenzie.

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has had her share of feuds with co-stars in the past. However, this time her husband, Taylor McKinney, is the one speaking out. Taylor recently slammed Maci’s ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, via social media.

According to a March 20 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Taylor McKinney took to his Twitter account on Monday night during the airing of the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG to reveal his thoughts on Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer, and he didn’t hold back.

It all started when one Teen Mom OG viewer tweeted about Mackenzie Standifer, wondering if Maci Bookout had moved on from the past and claiming that Ryan Edwards had left her. The fan then accused Mackenzie and Ryan of being the ones who are constantly bringing up “ancient history,” including things that happened between Edwards and Bookout before Standifer and McKinney were even in the picture.

Later, when Taylor McKinney saw the tweet, he weighed in on the situation. Maci Bookout’s husband called Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer “2 jobless adults” and claimed that Ryan still needed his “a– wiped.” McKinney then said that Ryan and Mackenzie “should thank Maci for paying their ‘nursing school,'” before adding that it’s probably none of his business.

During the brand new episode of Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer revealed that they wanted to have a child together. Ryan is already the father of Maci Bookout’s son, Bentley, 9, while Mackenzie shares a young son, Hudson, 3, with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens. Later in the episode, Mackenzie defended her husband against rumors that he had been an absentee father to Bentley. Edwards and Standifer married in May of 2017, just before Ryan went to rehab for drug use. Edwards later revealed he had been using heroin. Later, the couple held another wedding and reception for all of their friends and family members, which Maci and Taylor attended despite their rocky co-parenting relationship with one another.

