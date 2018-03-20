‘Southern Charm’ Stars Kathryn Dennis And Thomas Ravenel Still At War After Nasty Split In Season 5

Ravenel's new lady love joins the cast, and Dennis goes off on her exe's new flame.

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel has a new girlfriend, but it doesn’t look like she will be good friends with his ex and baby momma, Kathryn Dennis, anytime soon. In the new trailer for season five of the Bravo reality show, Dennis goes at it with Ashley, a 32-year-old nurse from California who moved to Charleston last May just one week after she started to date Ravenel.

“I want you to know, you’ve crossed the line. And as a mother, f**k you,” Dennis – who shares daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2, with Ravenel – tells Ashley in the clip, according to People Magazine.

But, they aren’t the only two who will find themselves in a heated battle this season. After breaking up, Craig Conover is trying to stay friends with his ex, Naomie Olindo, but things aren’t going as planned. In the trailer, she says that he will never be accountable for anything, and instead will always deflect and talk over.

Austen Kroll’s hairstylist ex-girlfriend Chelsea Meissner is joining the show as a full-time cast member this season, and the two are also attempting to be friends, but things get complicated when he starts dating one of her closest friends.

Fans will also get to watch Cameran Eubanks go through a huge life change as she prepares for the birth of her first child with husband, Jason Wimberly. The couple welcomed their daughter Palmer back in November, and Eubanks’ longtime friend Whitney Sudler-Smith shows up to help, and that includes attending an embarrassing prenatal class together.

Finally, Shep Rose will be trying to figure out if romance and marriage are in his future at all after he failed to find love on his spinoff Relationshep.

Missing from the trailer is Landon Clements, who did not appear because she announced last September that she would be leaving the show after three seasons.

As for Ravenel and Dennis, they seem to be getting along for the sake of their children and are doing their best at co-parenting. And, despite showing Ashley off on his social media, the 55-year-old Ravenel and the 25-year-old Dennis were very friendly during filming.

The two started dating during Season 1 and then had their two kids before splitting in 2016. However, Ravenel admits that the two hooked up again after the season four reunion but did not get back together. Instead, he started dating Ashley and Dennis got a new job at a local department store.

Season 5 of Southern Charm premieres April 5 on Bravo.