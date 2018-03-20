Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar Admit They Have A Hard Time Remembering Their Grandchildren’s Names

The famous reality TV couple stated that one day soon, they might need to ask their grandchildren to wear name tags.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are patiently waiting for the arrival of their 11th and 12th grandchildren, but they admitted on the most recent episode of Counting On that they are already having trouble remembering their grandchildren’s names. The pair stated this in the wake of finding out that their 10th daughter, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, was expecting her first baby.

The pair have joked before that they would like to have 100 grandchildren, but it seems like that dream isn’t too far from reality. With only six of their 19 children married and already having 12 grandchildren, they may reach their goal more quickly than they originally expected.

Jim Bob also joked on Counting On that due to the high volume of grandchildren he and his wife have, he will have to ask them to start wearing name tags so that he knows who is who. He also stated that the name tag would have to have the child’s parents’ name on it as well so that he knows which child gave birth to him or her.

The youngest Duggar children, however, said that they didn’t have trouble remembering their nieces and nephews names, but Jennifer Duggar joked that she might have issues keeping everyone straight in her 90s.

The Duggar family has been criticized in the past for having as many children as possible, to the detriment of Michelle’s health. Although Michelle survived all of the pregnancies, she has experienced miscarriages and severe health issues with her youngest child, Josie.

While it is uncertain if their children will follow in their footsteps and eschew birth control in favor of having as many children as possible, Joe Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth have already expressed the desire to leave the number of children they have up to the Lord. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth recently gave birth to her first son, Gideon, while Joe Duggar is expecting his first son with wife, Kendra Duggar.

Currently also expecting is Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. The pair has not revealed if they will be having a boy or a girl, but the couple stated that Jinger is now 22 weeks along.