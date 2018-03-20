‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Reunited With Son Bam Bam In Washington, Matriarch Reportedly Better Now

Reports have it that Billy and Ami's second child flew off to Omak to see his family.

There is no denying that the Alaskan Bush People is among the most followed reality series on television today. The Brown family effortlessly caught the hearts of many after they decided to leave the modern society and stay in the middle of the woods to live a simpler life. Along with fame, Ami Brown and her family have also been dragged in various controversies.

In June 2016, Radar Online reported that Ami Brown and her family do not really live in the Alaskan wilderness. Two sources revealed to the publication that the Alaskan Bush People stars have been sighted going thro and fro the Icy Strait Lodge in Hoonah, Alaska when they are not filming. The insider even claimed that the Brown family lives a very comfortable life when the camera is not rolling. It was also stated that Matt was seen hanging out at the hotel’s bar on several occasions.

“They are portraying themselves as something that they are not. They do not live in the bush – they only go there to film scenes. They have been living in Hoonah with the Discovery crew. Locals are building their cabin.”

Ami Brown and her family have drawn a lot of flak again after it was reported that they are staying in a multi-million-dollar mansion in Los Angeles last year, In Touch shared. The brood, reportedly, settled in the posh flat after they left the Browntown following Ami’s stage-four lung cancer diagnosis. The Alaskan Bush People stars made the move to make sure that their matriarch could get the best treatment as much as possible.

Recently, a separate Radar Online report claimed that Ami Brown got reunited with son Joshua, who is also known as Bam Bam. The entertainment news outlet claimed that Bam Bam flew off to Washington to see his family. However, it was revealed that the second oldest child of the Alaskan Bush People couple stayed in a hotel and not on the clan’s new home.

Alaskan Bush People's Ami Brown Beats Cancer: She 'Was Just a Few Pounds From Dying' https://t.co/qf9Ht4xXPk — People (@people) January 18, 2018

It was claimed that the son of Alaskan Bush People stars Billy and Ami Brown has been sleeping at a hotel in Omak since March 10. Some crew and staff, reportedly, saw Bam Bam’s girlfriend last week. However, Allison Kagan, who was a former Discovery producer, has already left the establishment.

“Hotel staff members asked Bam Bam last week where his girlfriend was. He said she’s not staying this time around.”

Most fans are aware that Bam Bam abandoned Ami Brown and the rest of his family when he started dating Allison. After leaving Alaskan Bush People, Bam Bam purchased a 100-foot vessel that he and Allison are currently renovating. Once the repair is complete, it was reported that the couple would sail to the Bahamas together.

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown revealed recently that she was declared cancer-free after a grueling battle… https://t.co/j0xq73LPoN — surgicalcaps.com (@surgicalcaps) January 25, 2018

Meanwhile, the Inquisitr previously reported that Ami Brown is already looking better. Many fans were delighted after seeing the Brown matriarch smiling and standing tall in a photo shared by Rain on Instagram a month ago. The said snap also featured seven out of nine stars of the Alaskan Bush People series.

Greats news for the Browns! https://t.co/FpKsRGujrr — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) January 17, 2018

Speculations have it that Ami Brown is currently recovering from her lung cancer while in complete remission. Discovery Channel has yet to announce the official premiere date of ABP Season 8. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about Alaskan Bush People.