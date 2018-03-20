Dead Sea Creature Resembles Loch Ness Monster, Washes Ashore On U.S. Beach, Photo Offers Several Explanations

Reports say the Loch Ness Monster may now be dead.

A dead sea creature that strongly resembles the mythical Loch Ness Monster, also known as “Nessie,” was found a few days ago after it had washed ashore on a U.S. beach. This isn’t the first time that Nessie has thought to have been found dead along the edge of a body of water, but a photo that was snapped of the recently-found deceased “Loch Ness-type thing” offers several explanations, according to Action News Jax on Monday.

George Noory, host of the popular paranormal radio talk show Coast to Coast AM, told his listeners on Monday night to check out the story of the “bizarre” sea creature whose carcass had been found on Friday by a father, Jeff Warren, and his son alongside a beach in Golden Isles, Georgia. The Coast to Coast AM website featured the story, along with a video, on the homepage and shared that Warren was “stunned” to find the “plesiosaur-like” dead sea creature during a boating trip to the Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge in Georgia.

According to Coast to Coast AM, Warren snapped a photo and short video of the carcass that had the appearance of the prehistoric Plesiosaurus reptile, which lived over 60 million years ago. The Prehistoric Wildlife website shows a picture of the Plesiosaurus with its long neck and small head, much like how the aquatic Loch Ness Monster looks from Scottish folklore. Some people are now wondering, after viewing Warren’s photo and video footage, if the dead sea creature on the beach in Southeast Georgia is really the infamous Nessie.

Has the Loch Ness monster finally been found? https://t.co/WaiHuSColR — Metro (@MetroUK) March 20, 2018

Georgia residents apparently call the mysterious dead sea creature “Altamaha,” after the Altamaha River that flows through the state of Georgia. According to the previously-mentioned article on Coast to Coast AM, Warren was told of the tale of the legend of Altamaha by residents at a local restaurant after he had found and photographed the carcass of the dead sea “monster.” The Altamaha creature, known as “Alty,” that also supposedly resembles the Loch Ness Monster, is reportedly so famous in that region of Georgia that some businesses use the “fabled beast” for marketing purposes.

The Thrillist wrote on Monday that the ocean holds all manners of “mysterious and creepy-looking creatures,” adding that “no official” explanation has been settled on yet to identify exactly what the Loch Ness Monster “thing” really is that washed ashore in Georgia on Friday. There are, however, several theories about what the mystery creature could be, according to several online media outlets. The previously-mentioned Action News Jax article says that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service believes the dead sea creature could just be a “30-foot basking shark” that’s decomposing in a way to make it look like the Loch Ness Monster.

An article on News.com.au from two days ago shared other explanations about what the strange dead sea creature could be, adding that the carcass, with a “long neck and two fins,” only measures about five to six feet in length. Warren, apparently, originally thought the dead sea creature could have only been a dead seal, and, according to News.com.au, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service thinks it could be other real-life sea animals, besides the previously-mentioned basking shark, while other reports have suggested that the dead sea creature resembling the Loch Ness Monster could simply be a hoax.

The Inquisitr previously reported about the skeletal remains that had washed ashore in Scotland of another sea creature that strongly resembled the Loch Ness Monster. The decomposed body was found in June of 2016, oddly enough in the Loch Ness sea inlet, located in the Scottish Highlands, and was celebrated by Nessie hunters who finally thought the existence of the Loch Ness Monster had been proven. However, the remains were actually a hoax — a TV prop that was used as a prank to try to “convince people” that the Loch Ness Monster “really does exist.”