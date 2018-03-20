Joseph Duggar And Kendra Are The Latest ‘Counting On’ Stars Caught Breaking Jim Bob’s Strict Courting Rules

At their bachelor and bachelorette parties, the couple got so close, Austin Forsyth had to ask them where their chaperone was.

It appears Jim Bob Duggar didn’t make his courting rules for the water. In the latest episode of Counting On, Joseph Duggar and his then-fiancee Kendra Caldwell celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Duggar way – sans alcohol and all together with the family – and a wild tubing session caused the two to get a lot closer than allowed.

Nearly the entire Duggar family was present for Joseph and Kendra's pre-wedding bash, and they all hit the water for a day of water sports, including tubing, water skiing, and boating. But, when it was the young couple's turn to hit the water, things got a bit wild rather quickly.

Both Joseph and Kendra were on a towable tube behind John David’s boat, and cameras caught the two inching closer while he tried to get the couple off the tube, and Austin Forsyth (Joy-Anna’s husband) asked them where their chaperone was.

“It was pretty tough not to break the rules of engagement just for the fact that when you’re tubing your closer than you normally would be,” Joseph said as he was shown climbing on top of Kendra. “When they put you in a turn, you’re trying to counter for the turn, so I had to move from side to side so therefore I was crawling over top of her and definitely in close quarters.”

Of course, fans know about the strict courting rules all dating Duggars must follow, which include no kissing, no hand-holding, no full hugs, and no unchaperoned dates. So, Joseph being on top of Kendra was a definite no-no.

Even though the couple did briefly break the no-contact rules while tubing, the rest of the party was Duggar-approved, and Joseph explained that they didn’t need alcohol to have a good time.

He said that the family did bachelor and bachelorette parties different than most people because they have a lot of fun doing activities together without alcohol, and anytime a bunch of them get together, it’s always a blast.

Also featured in the episode was Kendra’s search for the perfect wedding dress. She instantly fell in love with a modest capped sleeve gown that had a sparkly top.

The 19-year-old’s face immediately lit up as she walked out of the dressing room in the gown and said the top of the dress was perfect for her because of the high neckline and the sparkle. But for her, the bottom of the gown was boring.

She eventually opted for a frillier skirt before she walked down the aisle last September.

In true Duggar fashion, Joseph and Kendra announced just a few weeks after tying the knot that they were expecting their first baby, and according to their Amazon registry, they are expecting their son on June 17.

Catch Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell on new episodes of Counting On Monday nights on TLC.