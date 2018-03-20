Shooting Reported At Great Mills High School In Maryland [Breaking]

A shooting has occurred on the campus of Great Mills High School in Maryland, but authorities say the situation has been contained.

According to a message on the St. Mary’s Public Schools website, Great Mills High School is on lockdown after a shooting on Tuesday morning. While the district is reporting that the situation has been contained, little else is known about the shooter, any victims or fatalities, or whether the perpetrator is at-large or in custody.

CNN reported that special agents from the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) office in Baltimore have been dispatched to the scene. One of the students at Great Mills told CNN that police are doing a full sweep of the school and then the students will be escorted off the grounds.

The school district tweeted that the Sheriff’s office has responded to the incident and will offer more information after an assessment of the situation has been conducted. Parents and guardians have been instructed to reunite with students at nearby Leonardtown High School.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will be made available.