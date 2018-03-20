Trae Young Confirms He’s Leaving Oklahoma To Enter NBA Draft

Where will Trae Young end up next year?

Trae Young has officially announced that he plans to leave his college days at Oklahoma behind him and enter the 2018 NBA draft. The breakout freshman guard, 19, has been compared to Golden State Warriors’ star Steph Curry all season, and now that his team has been knocked out of the 2018 NCAA tournament, he’s made a decision about his future.

According to a March 20 report by ESPN, Trae Young is already prepping for the draft and his NBA career. Trae and his family, including his father Ray, a former college basketball star, will begin meeting with agents before deciding on which one best suits the young athlete’s needs. In addition, Young is also expected to begin his training with a professional in California.

Trae Young’s first and only season with the Oklahoma Sooners saw the freshman averaging 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game. He was also named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and broke the conference’s freshmen scoring record with 811 points, passing NBA players like Michael Beasley and Kevin Durant, who previously held the title.

Fans who watched Trae Young’s highly talked-about season with Oklahoma also witnessed the young talent tie the NCAA single-game assist record, raking up 22 dishes against Northwestern. Trae now shares the record with NBA guards Avery Johnson and Sherman Douglas.

Trae Young first caught college basketball fans’ attention when he launched the Oklahoma Sooners to a blazing 14-2 start and helped the team rank as high as No. 4 in the polls. However, with the highly publicized freshman gaining popularity, teams soon began blistering defensive schemes against him, which caused his scoring to plateau. The Sooners ended up losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Rhode Island, where Young scored 28 points in the loss.

Before becoming a college basketball phenom, Trae Young wowed fans at Norman North High School, where he was named an All-American and averaged over 42 points per game in his senior year before choosing to become a Sooner after making a tough decision between Oklahoma and Kentucky.

Some NBA mock drafts have Trae Young going as early as the eighth pick, and many believe he’ll be in the top 10. Some teams who could end up with Young on their roster include, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Cleveland, Orlando, New York, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.