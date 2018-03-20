‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Reportedly Caught Drinking After Drunken Arrest And Rehab, Reports ‘Page Six’

De Lesseps also held a glass of white wine on a recent 'WWHL' appearance.

Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps recently completed a stint in rehab after a drunk and disorderly Christmas Eve landed her in jail and resulted in her facing multiple felony charges, but that didn’t keep her from attending the recent Love Rocks! New York City benefit concert and appearing to enjoy a few drinks. Could the former Countess already be falling off the wagon?

According to Page Six, de Lesseps left the sold-out show – that featured Keith Richards, Norah Jones, Emmylou Harris, and Ziggy Marley – early, but not before she supposedly knocked back a few drinks. However, her rep says that she is absolutely not drinking.

“She was on medication for a bug she got in Colombia. It’s pretty strong medication. She was feeling nauseous. She’s really serious about sobriety and is completely focused on her wellness. She’s doing yoga every day,” he said.

However, in a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, de Lesseps held a glass of white wine, but her rep insists that it is all for show and that she only held the glass but didn’t take a drink.

In her recent Countess and Friends cabaret show, de Lesseps joked about her new alcohol-free lifestyle. She said that not drinking is exhausting, and with getting up at 6 a.m. to go to meetings, do yoga, and film Housewives, by 10 she is wiped out. Usually, at that time she is just getting started at the Regency.

She also told the crowd that she fought the law and the law won, and then made fun of herself by saying she can’t believe she thought she would get out of the handcuffs.

De Lesseps also got some laughs when talking about her treatment during a wardrobe change when she told the crowd that her dress was from her latest collection called the “I lost ten pounds from rehab collection.”

In the Ben Rimalower and Billy Stritch directed show, de Lesseps performed various songs – including With A Little Help From Friends – and read juicy excerpts from her diary over the years that she appropriately titled The Countess Diaries.

De Lesseps says that the last couple months have been a winding road, but despite the hurdles she has faced she is ready to embrace the future and won’t let anything stand in her way.

Last week she posted a picture of herself on Instagram with Sonja Morgan as they relaxed at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health in Massachusetts, and she wore a shirt with the statement “I can I will.”

De Lesseps also reiterated the statement in the caption and added a message of strength with a flexing muscle and fist bump emoji.

