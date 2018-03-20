Ronda Rousey May Feel Like Wetting Her Pants And ‘Giggling’ When Walking Into WrestleMania, She’s Not Sure

Ronda Rousey is facing her first WrestleMania next month and she has some suggestions on how she might react in the ring.

The UFC-superstar Ronda Rousey is now Ronda Rousey of the WWE and she knows all eyes are on her as she moves into her new role. The former UFC champion is not only one of the more famous faces in female contact sports, she has also become a pop-culture-icon, suggests Fox News.

With Rousey making her WrestleMania debut on April 8, fans want to know how she is feeling in the days leading up to this big event. According to Fox, she is not sure how she will feel at the moment she walks into the ring but she’s offered up some possibilities. Rousey told Fox News the following.

“I guess I can’t really say [how I will feel until] I’m walking out. Up until now, it’s just a guess, how do you guess about something like that… You might get out there and feel like giggling and pissing your pants the same time who knows.”

The move over to the WWE is not too much of a surprise for her fans after it appeared as her mixed martial arts career was winding down. This was evident when Rousey lost her last two UFC fights, one to Holly Holm in 2015 and again in 2016 when she fought Amanda Nunes.

Rousey is seen as a pioneer in bringing women’s mixed martial arts to the mainstream. She quickly went from an unknown to achieving superstar fame after winning five of her six UFC fights in the first round. She also had the distinction of becoming the first women’s bantamweight champion.

John Locher / AP Images

The shift in the WWE to promote female talent is something that Rousey appreciates today. The days of “WWE Diva” are gone and the “WWE Superstar” arrived for women in 2016. The WWE has come a long way from it’s “bra and panty” matches that highlighted the women’s bouts of yesteryear.

WWE champion Alexa Bliss talked about the changes in women’s wrestling over the past few years during an interview she did with the Daily Star last year. She had never participated in one of those notorious matches that were commonplace in the WWE up until the 90s. At the same time, she had respect for the women in the WWE who basically had no choice if they wanted to get into the ring.

According to the Daily Star, the bra and panty matches consisted of two women in the ring attempting to strip each other down to their underwear. The loser would be the first one stripped down and standing in the ring in their bra and panties.

Today the WWE has women superstars, not divas. They are on an even keel with the men when it comes to the WWE promoting their wrestling talents. This is in contrast to the days when they were stripped down in the ring for a winner to emerge.