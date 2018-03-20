‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley And Victor Start Affair To Punish Jack And Nikki

After Nikki's cheating is revealed, The Mustache and his baby mama hook up for vengeance on those that wronged them on 'Y&R.'

Young and the Restless spoilers promise fireworks when Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) start a passionate affair that’s all about revenge (and maybe a bit of fun). Victor and Ashley are out to punish their loved ones for betrayals they see as unforgivable. For Victor, it’s about Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) publicly humiliating him with her boy toy. For Ashley, it’s about her brother wrecking her professional reputation.

Open Marriage But Not Open Season

Y&R spoilers from Soap Hub report that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is horrified to discover that his mom is canoodling with much-younger Arturo (Jason Canela). Although Nikki assured Nick that she and Victor have an arrangement, Nick is worried. He’s right to be. Victor expected that if Nikki decided to take advantage of their open marriage arrangement and sleep around, she would do so discreetly. Taking a suite at the GCAC to bang Arturo is not discreet!

Even worse, Nikki and Arturo were out in the hall with him mostly naked where anyone could see them – and someone did. This lapse in discretion will reach Victor’s ears soon, according to Young and the Restless spoilers. On Wednesday, SheKnows Soaps reports that Nikki is caught red-handed and Victor can no longer turn a blind eye. He won’t stand to be embarrassed like this, but Nikki won’t care. That means Victor has no choice but to lash out with an affair of his own.

Jack Overstepped, Ashley Claps Back

As for why Ashley decides to get back into bed with Victor, it’s for revenge against her brother Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Ashley is done with Jack and also with Jabot. Ashley slaps Jack with a defamation lawsuit for trying to ruin her professional reputation by getting her fired for corporate espionage. Not only that, but Ashley also tells her brother that she will never come back to Jabot under any circumstances.

Y&R spoilers promise that Jack conspiring against her with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) was one insult too many, especially after their fight to run Jabot. Jack gets flippant with Ashley and says he did her a favor by getting her fired from Newman even if she got her job back. All Ashley can see is that Jack keeps crossing lines and acting selfishly, and she’s finished playing nice. The lawsuit was step one in her revenge plan and reuniting with Victor comes next. It’ll drive Jack crazy.

Victor And Ashley Fall In Love Again?

What starts as revenge sex could turn into real romance, hint recent Y&R spoilers. Do you remember the first time Victor and Ashley fell in love? He saved her from a kidnapper and helped her heal, and along the way, they fell in love. Nikki tricked Victor into dumping Ashley, but it was too late. Remember, Ashley came to Victor’s aid after Sabrina died, and that led to a second marriage. These two are ready to spark again now that they have nothing to lose.

Since Nikki slept with Arturo, Victor wants to pay her back the same way. With Ashley promoted at Newman, thanks to Vikki’s demotion, Victor and his gorgeous ex-wife will be working side by side running the company. Spoilers hint this won’t be a naive romance, but an affair they start intentionally to get back at Nikki and Jack. They go into this with eyes wide open, and it’s about sex and revenge, not love, but you never know how things will turn out for them.

Today on #YR, Victor offers Ashley sound advice and Nikki questions Tessa's loyalty. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/xq7zjRcaOq pic.twitter.com/ffNsmdhRWn — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 13, 2017

Nikki And Victor Doomed Or Devoted?

Considering the fractures in Nikki and Victor’s relationship over the last few years, it doesn’t seem likely that their marriage can be salvaged, but you never know. At this point, neither of them seems interested in having anything but a marriage in name only, so it could go on like this for years with both doing what they want and the love between them slowly dying (if there’s even any left).

Catch up on the latest Y&R scoop for the week of March 19-23, Lily’s plot to make sure Hilary won’t have Devon’s child, and what happens when Victor is brutally beaten next month and winds up in the ICU. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes, and check back here often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.