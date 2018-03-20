Watch As Deadly Parachute Collision Is Captured On Video, Tourist Plummets To Death In Horrifying Footage

A video captures the horrifying moment two parachute gliders collide, resulting in a death. The victim is 47-year-old Ursula Hernandez, who is seen plummetting down to the beach after colliding with another paraglider.

Hernandez was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The incident occurred in Mexico in a popular coastal resort of Puerto Escondido, according to the New York Post.

The video shows Hernandez descending on the beach as another parachute glider’s body hits the victims parachute, which sends her plummeting to the ground. The other paraglider is not seen crashing in the footage, which you can watch below.

The other paraglider, who is also a tourist was treated for non-serious injuries.

The Daily Mail reports that both paragliders signed a non-liability accident agreement with the company lending the parachutes. The accident does not seem to be a result of a parachute malfunction; however, it appears that the two tourists involved where on a collision course.

A local journalist Juan Perez posted the video on social media. Perez stated the following about the incident.

“Just before the Easter Holidays start, one person has died and another has been injured in an accident in Puerto Escondido. I’m sure no one will be held to account. No one regulates these types of services.”

Warning: This video may be disturbing or offensive to some audiences.

Puerto Escondido is a popular tourist location in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. One of its beaches host surfing competitions, and the region is also popular among backpackers due to its cheap prices. Puerto Escondido airport has flights to Mexico City, which makes the beach town accessible.

Muere una paracaidista al chocar contra otro en Puerto Escondido. Fue identificada como Úrsula Hernández. https://t.co/9G7Xg3XNQq pic.twitter.com/ce1hRbObeV — @Escaparatepolitico (@escaparate_oax) March 19, 2018

There have been other reports of mid-air collisions with parachute gliders. A GoPro captured a horrifying collision with two skydivers in Zephyrhills, Florida. Both skydivers were injured, but there were no fatalities. However, one was paralyzed from the waist down.

Tourists are often advised to research companies that offer skydiving, parachute, and bungee-jumping services.

Despite the headlines, parachuting accidents are very rare. According to the United States Parachuting Association, there are an estimated 3 million jumps annually and the fatality count was only 21 in 2010.