Josiah Duggar Shares Rare Baby Bump Photo Of Joseph Duggar’s Wife Kendra Caldwell After Double Date

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson went on a double date with Joseph Duggar and pregnant Kendra Caldwell, and they were also joined by a 'Bringing Up Bates' star.

Josiah Duggar recently treated his Instagram followers to a photo of a baby bump that they scarcely get to see. The Counting On star got engaged two weeks ago, but the Duggar dating rules say that he and his fiancée must still be accompanied by chaperones whenever they spend time together. Joseph Duggar and his pregnant wife, Kendra Caldwell, had the honor of keeping an eye on Josiah yesterday, and the unmarried Duggar shared a few photos of their outing on social media.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported that Josiah Duggar, 21, and Lauren Swanson, 18, were engaged. Duggar engagements are usually short, but it looks like the couple is making the most of the brief time they have to relax and enjoy themselves before they get too preoccupied with planning their wedding. On Monday, Josiah shared an Instagram slideshow of photos that were taken during their trip to Byrd’s Adventure Center in Ozark, Arkansas. He and Lauren were joined by Joseph Duggar, 23, and Kendra Caldwell, 19, who showed off her growing baby bump in a dark blue dress with white polka dots. As reported by In Touch Weekly, Kendra lists her due date as June 17 on her baby registry, so she’s currently about 27 weeks pregnant.

Duggars and their spouses usually join social media at some point during their relationships, but Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have not. This means that Kendra isn’t doing pregnancy updates on Instagram like her famous sisters-in-law do, making Josiah’s snapshot one of the few that fans have seen of her baby bump.

For their double date with Joseph and Kendra, Josiah and Lauren were joined by two other chaperones, family pilot John-David Duggar and family friend Nathan Bates, who stars on the UP TV reality series Bringing Up Bates. Josiah revealed that John-David flew the group to their destination, and Nathan sat in the co-pilot’s seat (he’s also a licensed pilot).

Byrd’s Adventure Center has two grass runways for small planes to land on, making it easily accessible by air. The outdoor recreation center is located in the Ozark National Forest, and it offers a variety of fun activities like hiking, kayaking, rock climbing, rafting, and biking. However, no one in Josiah’s photos is dressed for doing any of these things. Instead of exploring the great outdoors, the group enjoyed a meal at the Riverfront Restaurant located beside the Mulberry River.

The Duggars have talked about Josiah working on getting his pilot’s license, so who knows? Maybe it won’t be long before he’s whisking Lauren Swanson away on a romantic flight without all those chaperones in tow.