Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Spotted Getting Cozy Amid Reconciliation Rumors, Reports ‘X17 Online’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner looked excited to be with each other, which sparked rumors that she has taken him back after begging several times.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may appear to have moved on after their split, but it seems that there’s a chance of reconciliation between the exes. The Daredevil co-stars were spotted getting cozy at church as they attended service with their three children – Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 – last Sunday.

According to X17 Online, Ben and Jen acted like they weren’t going through a divorce. They reportedly looked thrilled to be spending time together with their kids. Their recent reunion sparked reconciliation rumors because there were reports that Affleck wanted Garner back. Despite dating Lindsay Shookus, the Justice League star continues to make an effort to win his ex-wife back.

Us Weekly reported that Ben Affleck begged Jennifer Garner to take him back several times, but she always turned him down. She has allegedly given everything to fix their marriage. The mother of three had also forgiven him for all of his mistakes, but the Oscar winner allegedly still couldn’t change for the better.

According to the celebrity news site, Ben and Jennifer almost got back together a couple of months ago. She reportedly visited the 45-year-old actor every day when he was in rehab. They also did family counseling to fix their relationship and things looked positive for the exes during that time.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Unfortunately, Affleck’s rehab stint reminded Garner of all the struggles that he would face. The award-winning filmmaker is reportedly continuing to fix himself and remain healthy. However, his effort may not be enough because the Alias star is allegedly ready to give love another try.

Jennifer has reportedly been going out on dates in Los Angeles. Her photo with a mystery man could be a proof that she’s been seeing other guys. In a previous report from Inquisitr, the 45-year-old actress was running errands during that time and just bumped into an old friend, which means that it wasn’t a planned date.

During an interview with News.com.au late last year, Jennifer Garner revealed that she wasn’t happy with how her marriage with Ben Affleck ended. She claimed that she didn’t choose to be single or to be in that position. She also emphasized that she isn’t interested in dating and turn down her friends’ offer to set her up on a date.