Dog That Looks Like Ivanka Trump Lights Up Twitter

A dog that looks like Ivanka Trump is lighting up Twitter. Thousands of people think a dog with a long nose and long hair pulled back into an elegant ponytail resembles the first daughter.

Daily Mail reports that the dog many view as Ivanka’s canine doppelganger is also a social media influencer.

A Twitter user by the name of Francesca posted an image of the dog, and it immediately sparked conversations about who the dog resembled. The striking dog also had on a large studded collar around her neck that dazzled. Naturally, the animal was compared to glitzy Hollywood celebrities.

Someone joked that the dog had her own lifestyle brand called “Poop” — referencing Gwyneth Paltrow’s line of “Goop.” The canine was also likened to Paris Hilton and YouTuber Jenna Marbles. The majority felt that the dog was Ivanka Trump’s lookalike.

The animal has a long neck and large brown eyes like Ivanka. Although the first daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump hardly has a long nose, the dog has elongated features like her.

A side-by-side view of Ivanka and the dog has circulated social media. An image of the tweet can be seen below. The photo of Ivanka getting her makeup done was in 2015 before the Met Gala, Metro reports.

It’s unknown what Ivanka thinks of the comparison. She hasn’t reacted to the doppelganger discussion.

The breed of dog pictured that looks like Ivanka Trump isn’t revealed, but Saluki and Borzoi were two breeds mentioned in the comments. Metro‘s article called it a Saluki. Whatever the dog’s pedigree, the post has almost 293,000 likes and over 100,000 retweets.

Major celebrities have been linked to animal doppelgangers. Bored Panda lists 10 famous people and their animal lookalikes. Some of the comparisons are downright humorous with the expressions from both human and animal. Among the names on the list are Samuel L. Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Ron Perlman, John Travolta, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and even Donald Trump.

Stars and notable figures at times have a doppelganger linked in the animal kingdom. The similarities can be uncanny, and now Ivanka Trump has her lookalike in the form of a gorgeous dog!