‘Iron Man 4’ Possibly Confirmed By Robert Downey Jr. After ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ ‘Avengers 4’

Tony Stark might return for one more solo Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

The premiere of Avengers: Infinity War is still over a month away, but most fans are already looking to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been speculations about who will die and who will live long enough to return for the still-untitled Avengers 4. Although it has already been revealed that Tony Stark will be back in the MCU sequel, Robert Downey Jr. has added to the excitement by teasing on the possibility that he will return in Iron Man 4.

There is little doubt that Tony Stark will play an important role in Avengers 4. Robert Downey Jr. filmed the sequel at the same time as Avengers: Infinity War, but what are the chances that the MCU billionaire will star in Iron Man 4? Although Downey had initially claimed he wants to quit while he’s ahead, an interview with Empire (via ComicBookMovie) reveals that the Sherlock Holmes 3 actor is keeping his options open.

Robert Downey Jr. had considered what he would do once it is time for his part in MCU to end. Interestingly, the Avengers: Infinity War actor told the news outlet that he is not too worried about saying goodbye to Tony Stark. Downey then added that he might continue his work with Marvel even when he is too old for the job.

“I could stay, spiking it in the end zone until I have to be carried off. I’m looking forward to whatever resolution is in the cards.”

So could this mean that Robert Downey Jr. is ready to work on Iron Man 4? It certainly sounds like an ideal film for the actor after working on some non-MCU projects. Downey had previously confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he has a busy schedule that already includes a Doctor Dolittle sequel, Sherlock Holmes 3, HBO’s Perry Mason series, and a Pinocchio movie. Although there is no certainty yet that Downey will do another Iron Man flick, fans can rest assured that the actor will not run out of projects anytime soon.

Iron Man 4 might not yet be confirmed but fans can expect to see Robert Downey Jr. in action next month. There has been speculation that Tony Stark is the one who possesses the Soul Stone and could be Thanos’ final target in Avengers: Infinity War. Find out more about the Infinity Stones when the MCU film hits theaters on April 27.